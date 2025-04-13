5 of the Most Unconventional Linux Distributions

Ten years ago, if there had been a submarine cable cut like the one that happened last year, most services in Burkina Faso would have been unavailable or hindered.

Almost a year in the works, Pinta 3.0 has been ported to the latest GTK4 and libadwaita technologies to provide users with a more modern UI/UX experience. Due to API changes in GTK4, the “New Screenshot” option in the File menu now invokes platform-specific tools like the XDG screenshot portal on Linux and macOS’s screenshot tool.

Banana Pi has shared details of its upcoming BPI-CM6 module, built with the SpacemiT K1 octa-core RISC-V processor. Though not yet launched, it is suggested for AI edge computing, robotics, industrial control, and network storage

Zephyr Project has released version 4.1 of its RTOS, bringing notable improvements in kernel performance, toolchain support, and hardware compatibility. While not an LTS release, it introduces key updates aimed at enhancing developer experience and system efficiency.

The AS-DT1 is built on Sony’s proprietary Direct Time of Flight LiDAR technology. It employs a Single Photon Avalanche Diode sensor to deliver precise 3D measurements across length, width, and depth. With a horizontal field of view of 30° or more and 576 ranging points (24 x 24), the sensor supports a frame rate of 30 fps, with a reduced 15 fps mode for maximum distance operation.

The NanoCluster is a compact computing platform designed for multi-SOM configurations, offering a balance between size and functionality. It supports up to seven system-on-modules, including the LM3H, CM4, CM5, and M4N, making it adaptable for various applications requiring distributed computing.

Renesas Electronics has introduced the RZ/V2N Evaluation Kit, a platform for developing embedded systems with on-device AI. Built around the RZ/V2N microprocessor, it combines an AI accelerator, image signal processor, and security features for vision-based edge applications.

5 of the Most Unconventional Linux Distributions

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Apr 13, 2025



I’ve been using Linux in one capacity or another for nearly twenty years, but my tastes haven’t changed – I’m a Debian and Ubuntu fanboy at heart. However, there are a few unconventional Linux distributions out there that I admire, thanks to some interesting design choices.

5 Linux From Scratch

Linux From Scratch (or LFS for short) is the furthest from a traditional Linux distribution that you can imagine. Unlike other Linux distros, LFS doesn’t come with precompiled binaries or ready-made software packages. Instead, it provides step-by-step instructions to help you compile and configure all of the components of your Linux system manually, starting with the Linux kernel itself.

This gives you full control over your system—it’s up to you to decide exactly which software and system configuration that you want. LFS’ goal is to provide a deep understanding of how Linux works, but be warned: it’s not for casual users.

It can take days, if not longer, to get your system to a fully working order, assuming no problems pop up along the way—which is why we don't have screenshots of our own. That said, you should give Linux from Scratch a go at least once if you want to learn more about how each of your Linux system components fit together.

