5 of the Most Unconventional Linux Distributions
I’ve been using Linux in one capacity or another for nearly twenty years, but my tastes haven’t changed – I’m a Debian and Ubuntu fanboy at heart. However, there are a few unconventional Linux distributions out there that I admire, thanks to some interesting design choices.
5 Linux From Scratch
Linux From Scratch (or LFS for short) is the furthest from a traditional Linux distribution that you can imagine. Unlike other Linux distros, LFS doesn’t come with precompiled binaries or ready-made software packages. Instead, it provides step-by-step instructions to help you compile and configure all of the components of your Linux system manually, starting with the Linux kernel itself.
This gives you full control over your system—it’s up to you to decide exactly which software and system configuration that you want. LFS’ goal is to provide a deep understanding of how Linux works, but be warned: it’s not for casual users.
It can take days, if not longer, to get your system to a fully working order, assuming no problems pop up along the way—which is why we don't have screenshots of our own. That said, you should give Linux from Scratch a go at least once if you want to learn more about how each of your Linux system components fit together.