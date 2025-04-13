I Made My Partner Use Linux for a Week–Here’s How It Went

Ten years ago, if there had been a submarine cable cut like the one that happened last year, most services in Burkina Faso would have been unavailable or hindered.

Almost a year in the works, Pinta 3.0 has been ported to the latest GTK4 and libadwaita technologies to provide users with a more modern UI/UX experience. Due to API changes in GTK4, the “New Screenshot” option in the File menu now invokes platform-specific tools like the XDG screenshot portal on Linux and macOS’s screenshot tool.

Banana Pi has shared details of its upcoming BPI-CM6 module, built with the SpacemiT K1 octa-core RISC-V processor. Though not yet launched, it is suggested for AI edge computing, robotics, industrial control, and network storage

Zephyr Project has released version 4.1 of its RTOS, bringing notable improvements in kernel performance, toolchain support, and hardware compatibility. While not an LTS release, it introduces key updates aimed at enhancing developer experience and system efficiency.

The AS-DT1 is built on Sony’s proprietary Direct Time of Flight LiDAR technology. It employs a Single Photon Avalanche Diode sensor to deliver precise 3D measurements across length, width, and depth. With a horizontal field of view of 30° or more and 576 ranging points (24 x 24), the sensor supports a frame rate of 30 fps, with a reduced 15 fps mode for maximum distance operation.

The NanoCluster is a compact computing platform designed for multi-SOM configurations, offering a balance between size and functionality. It supports up to seven system-on-modules, including the LM3H, CM4, CM5, and M4N, making it adaptable for various applications requiring distributed computing.

Renesas Electronics has introduced the RZ/V2N Evaluation Kit, a platform for developing embedded systems with on-device AI. Built around the RZ/V2N microprocessor, it combines an AI accelerator, image signal processor, and security features for vision-based edge applications.

news

I Made My Partner Use Linux for a Week–Here’s How It Went

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Apr 13, 2025



We decided to use an Acer laptop we had lying around. I wanted to give her as much of the Linux experience as possible, so I guided her through manually partitioning the disk as part of the installation process. She’s used to unboxing a Mac, turning it on, and letting macOS handle the rest. With Linux? Not so much. Right from the start, she was dropped into the deep end. Fortunately, we installed Ubuntu, which is often considered the most accessible Linux distribution for newcomers.

Now, Ubuntu’s installer is easy to use by Linux standards, but it’s still a different world. Terms like "partitioning" and "bootloader" don't show up in the macOS setup assistant. On her Mac, she'd never even thought about disk formatting. Here, she had to make real choices about how her system would function.

Despite my help, her frustration was evident. "Why is this so complicated?" she asked as the installer prompted her about different things. Things macOS silently handles—like ensuring Wi-Fi and Bluetooth just work—required attention.

Ubuntu succeeded in booting and getting her online, but it wasn’t the smooth introduction I’d hoped for. Yet, when it did finally load, she was intrigued. The home screen on the desktop was clean and modern. "This is Linux?" she asked. It wasn’t what she had expected—in a good way.

