news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Mar 29, 2025



Quoting: LibreOffice Base and Firebird – a special relationship - The Document Foundation Blog —

The Firebird database is distinguished by its unique features within the LibreOffice Base compatible database ecosystem. Why do I consider Firebird to be special? Because it is the only database engine that supports all possible forms of connection in Base and also allows the creation of both embedded, external and server databases directly from LibreOffice, without having to use specific tools.