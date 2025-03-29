news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Mar 29, 2025



Quoting: Stalwart Moves Beyond Email: A Full Collaboration Server Is on the Horizon —

The Stalwart mail server is really starting to make waves. Why do I say that? Well, even though the project is only about two years old, it’s already built up a solid following among self-hosting enthusiasts. If you’re unfamiliar with it, let me give you a quick rundown.

It is a free and open-source all-in-one mail server solution written in Rust that features support for JMAP, IMAP4, POP3, and SMTP and is designed to be secure, fast, robust, and scalable. The best part? All its administration happens through a convenient web-based UI. And now, Stalwart is ready to take the next big step in its journey.