M5Stack has launched the Module LLM Kit, combining the Module LLM and Module13.2 LLM Mate for offline AI inference and data communication. It supports applications like voice assistants, text-to-speech conversion, smart home control, and more.

LILYGO has introduced the T-Deck Pro, an open-source development board with a built-in keyboard and a 3.1-inch e-paper touchscreen. Combining sensor integration with touchscreen functionality, it can be applied to various projects in areas like IoT and portable devices.

CrowdSupply recently featured the Firefly Automation Controller, a platform combining Raspberry Pi Compute Module-compatible modules with the STM32H7 microcontroller for industrial applications. With IO-Link Class B channels, it supports communication and control of sensors and actuators.