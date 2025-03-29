Other Sites
M5Stack has launched the Module LLM Kit, combining the Module LLM and Module13.2 LLM Mate for offline AI inference and data communication. It supports applications like voice assistants, text-to-speech conversion, smart home control, and more.
LILYGO has introduced the T-Deck Pro, an open-source development board with a built-in keyboard and a 3.1-inch e-paper touchscreen. Combining sensor integration with touchscreen functionality, it can be applied to various projects in areas like IoT and portable devices.
CrowdSupply recently featured the Firefly Automation Controller, a platform combining Raspberry Pi Compute Module-compatible modules with the STM32H7 microcontroller for industrial applications. With IO-Link Class B channels, it supports communication and control of sensors and actuators.
This month, Raspberry Pi launched a device capable of powering its single-board computers over Power-over-Ethernet. The Raspberry Pi PoE+ Injector enables both power and data to be transmitted through a single Ethernet cable, simplifying network infrastructure for projects deployed in remote or difficult-to-access locations.
Peering is a fundamental part of how the Internet works. It allows networks to exchange traffic directly, reducing reliance on intermediaries. This improves performance, lowers costs, and increases network resilience.
This version includes very urgent security updates to Firefox for Windows.
Powered by the Linux 6.13 kernel series, KaOS Linux 2025.03 ships with the latest KDE Plasma 6.3 desktop environment series, namely the KDE Plasma 6.3.3 point release, as well as the KDE Gear 24.12.3 and KDE Frameworks 6.12 software suites, all built on the Qt 6.8.3 open-source application framework.
Powered by the recently released Linux 6.14 kernel and featuring the latest and greatest GNOME 48 desktop environment, Ubuntu 25.04 (codename Plucky Puffin) promises many goodies like the triple buffering feature from Ubuntu, Papers as the default document viewer replacing Evince, and BeaconDB-powered geolocation services.
Coming a month after LibreOffice 25.2.1, the LibreOffice 25.2.2 point release is here to address various bugs, crashes, and other annoyances reported by users in an attempt to improve the overall stability and reliability of this popular open-source, free, and cross-platform office suite.
Android Leftovers
- Linux 6.14 Released
- original and LWN
- Debian-Based Q4OS Has a New Release
- Distribution Release: Q4OS 5.8
- KaOS 2025.03 Linux Distro Released with KDE Plasma 6.3 and Linux Kernel 6.13
- Ubuntu-Based Zorin OS 17.3 Is Now Available Targeting Windows 10 Users
- Linux Foundation Outsourcing Linux to Akamai (Privacy Issue)
- Ubuntu 25.04 “Plucky Puffin” Enters Public Beta Testing with Linux 6.14, GNOME 48
- Credible nerd says stop using atop, doesn't say why, everyone panics
- Bad news about the Linux system monitor may be on the way
- LibreOffice 25.2.2 Office Suite Is Now Available for Download with 83 Bug Fixes
- GNU Head, Stallman's katana, and Internet Hall of Fame medal auctioned off to free software community members
- USA (Monday, March 24, 2025) the Free Software Foundation (FSF) today announced that...
- Games: Immortal Boy, Mini Royale, and More
- How artifacts are signed in Fedora
- For the last few months, one of the things I’ve been working on in Fedora is adding support for SecureBoot on Arm64
- This Week in Plasma: zero VHI bugs and much more
- This week we drilled into the outstanding bug lists, and drove the number of HI and VHI priority bugs down to their lowest ever numbers
- 10 Unexpected Ways You Can Use Your Android Phone
- LibreOffice Base and Firebird – a special relationship
- The Firebird database is distinguished by its unique features within the LibreOffice Base compatible database ecosystem
- Stalwart Moves Beyond Email: A Full Collaboration Server Is on the Horizon
- Stalwart open-source mail server is expanding beyond email to become a full collaboration platform with calendaring, contacts, and file sharing support
- Calibre 8.1 Boosts macOS Support, Adds FreeBSD Device Connectivity
- Calibre 8.1 ebook manager adds external cover editing, locks virtual library tabs, and introduces FreeBSD device support
- State of Linux Windowing Systems: Is Wayland Good in 2025?
- The Wayland display server has long been called the way of the future for Linux
- 4 things you should do to make the ultimate Linux gaming PC
- My primary gaming PC runs Linux
- Both Haiku and Linux get new FOSS Nvidia drivers
- Thanks to Collabora's work on Zink and NVK… and indirectly to GPU-maker's FOSS release, too
- against proof of waste
- As web servers get overwhelmed by LLM bots, some operators are resorting to programs that demand visiting web clients to perform some relatively expensive computation to be granted access to the website
- Ubuntu Fixes Wi-Fi Connection Fail at Login Screen
- Ubuntu users frustrated by the inability to connect to a new password-protected Wi-Fi network at the login screen will be pleased to know a fix is rolling out
- "Free" filing should be free as in freedom
- A modern free society has an obligation to offer electronic tax filing that respects user freedom, and the United States is not excluded from this responsibility
- Best Free and Open Source Software
- We recommend the best free and open source alternatives for Linux
- Videos/Shows About GNU/Linux (Invidious)
- Hyperbola – simple and lightweight Linux distribution
- The Hyperbola Project is a community driven effort to provide a fully free (as in freedom) operating system that is stable
- Lutris 2025 review - Great progress, but the road is still long
- Over the years, many Linux unification gaming platforms have come and gone
- GNOME: #193 Image Loading
- Update on what happened across the GNOME project in the week from March 21 to March 28
- PCLinuxOS Screenshot Showcase and Chief Editor's Desk (New Issue Released)
- Firefox Threatens Suicide, Then Backpedals
- by Paul Arnote (parnote)
- On March 24th, 2025 EmmaDE5 1.04 maintenance and documentation updates
- Emmabuntüs Debian Edition 5 1.04 (32 and 64 bits) based on Debian 12.10 Bookworm and the XFCE/LXQt desktop environments
- deepin 25 Alpha Released
- deepin 25 Alpha has enhanced system-level product functionality and personalized management capabilities to provide users with a complete desktop environment
- Release of Flowblade Video Editor 2.20 and Autobase 2.2.0
- Buzzword-Ready Linux Distributions To Watch in 2025
- powering everything from natural language processing to autonomous vehicles
- State of Linux Windowing Systems: Is Wayland Good in 2025?
- X.Org vs. Wayland in 2025
- GNOME/GTK: Christian Hergert on libdex, Robert Roth on GNOME Calculator, and GNOME Foundation on GUADEC 2025
- Proton VPN in Proprietary Web Browsers Sold as "Privacy"
- Contribute to Fedora 42 KDE, Virtualization, and Upgrade Test Days
- Fedora test days are events where anyone can help make certain that changes in Fedora Linux work well in an upcoming release
- ReactOS 0.4.15 is Out
- Release of ReactOS 0.4.15
- Open Hardware: Raspberry Pi, 3-D Printing, FPGAs, and More
- Security Leftovers and Windows TCO
- openSUSE’s Zypper Package Manager Gets an Exciting New Feature
- Zypper adds experimental parallel downloads and a faster media backend
- Linux for Windows Users? There’s No Such Thing!
- Want Linux to feel like Windows
- These 5 Companies Make Linux-First PCs
- If you want to use a Linux computer, you may assume you need to buy a Windows PC and install Linux on it
- air is a live-reloading utility for developing Go applications
- Games: Warfare Legacy Collection, ENA: Dream BBQ, Geo Mythica, and More
- Announcing Istio 1.25.1 and Neovim 0.11
- MPV 0.40 Open-Source Video Player Released with Native HDR Support on Linux
- MPV 0.40 open-source and free media player that supports a wide range of media file formats, audio and video codecs, and subtitle types. is now available for download with new features and improvements.
- Pixel Watch users hit with wave of bugs after Wear OS 5.1 update (Update: Google investigating)
- Plastics are good. As long as they are recycled
- The Fairphone 5 took this even further; 75% of the overall structural plastics used within is made of 100% PCR plastics
- A Roadmap for a modern Plasma Login Manager
- Plasma's login experience is an area that we know requires some improvement
- 7 Linux Features I Miss Every Time I Boot into Windows 11
- I use Linux for my personal projects and Windows for my professional responsibilities
- Dolphin file manager, rar files & available space problem
- Here's a wee issue you won't come across every day. Or even every week. Say you're using Linux
- This is the most helpful new Linux tool I've tried in years - here's why and how I use it
- This Linux tool is my new go-to for easier searching, upgrading, and automating my system
- Trisquel Linux handles both your desktop and server needs - or does it?
- If you want to install a Linux desktop and server, you'd typically choose two different distributions
- 5 best Linux distros for staying anonymous - when a VPN isn't enough
- Need serious privacy on a regular basis? Work with these distributions, and you'll leave no trace
- Mozilla Thunderbird 136 Released with New “Appearance” Panel in Settings
- The Mozilla Thunderbird 136 open-source email, calendar, news, chat, and contactbook client was released today with various new features and several bug fixes.
- A look at /e/OS on tablet hardware [LWN.net]
- fork of LineageOS
