today's leftovers
GNU/Linux
Instructionals/Technical
XDA ☛ I've forgotten almost everything about using Terminal Emulators in Linux or macOS
I've been doing a lot of emulation this week, wrangling some Raspberry Pi images because I can't find my physical Pi hardware for use on my home network, and it's been a struggle. Not so much with the emulation, although virtual networking interfaces are still a problem that hasn't been properly solved, but with my own lapsed CLI knowledge. I used to use Linux on my laptop and was pretty quick in the Terminal, but a decade of Windows use has erased my memories. It's coming back to me slowly, but it's definitely slowed me down, which just shows how important it is to practice your knowledge.
Distributions and Operating Systems
-
Open Hardware/Modding
Linux Gizmos ☛ VersaLogic’s Sabertooth AI Combines Xeon-E Processor with NVIDIA RTX GPU
VersaLogic Corp. has introduced the Sabertooth AI, a compact and rugged embedded system designed for AI inferencing and high-bandwidth video applications. Featuring DDR4 ECC memory, dual GbE, and support for multiple displays, it delivers high computational performance in a small form factor for industrial and edge computing.
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software
Confidentiality
Miguel Grinberg ☛ Encryption at Rest with SQLAlchemy
In this tutorial I'm going to show you how to extend SQLAlchemy so that you can define database columns that are stored encrypted. In the solution I'm going to share, the columns that are designated as encrypted will transparently encrypt and decrypt themselves as data moves to and from the database.
For this tutorial I'm going to use SQLAlchemy version 2, the latest and greatest. All the techniques I will present can be adapted to SQLAlchemy 1.x if you need to work with legacy versions. If you are interested in updating your knowledge of SQLAlchemy, I have a SQLAlchemy 2 book that can help.
Web Browsers/Web Servers
Thomas Rigby ☛ Virtue Signalling
I agree that the Browser Wars™ are total kayfabe because Google propped up Mozilla financially to create the illusion of competition.
I also agree that using one CEO's personal politics as a reason to avoid a product can be like cutting off one's nose to spite the face.
