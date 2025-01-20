today's leftovers

In this tutorial I'm going to show you how to extend SQLAlchemy so that you can define database columns that are stored encrypted. In the solution I'm going to share, the columns that are designated as encrypted will transparently encrypt and decrypt themselves as data moves to and from the database.

For this tutorial I'm going to use SQLAlchemy version 2, the latest and greatest. All the techniques I will present can be adapted to SQLAlchemy 1.x if you need to work with legacy versions. If you are interested in updating your knowledge of SQLAlchemy, I have a SQLAlchemy 2 book that can help.