today's leftovers

Tux Machines

Do you waddle the waddle?

Other Sites

LinuxGizmos.com

VersaLogic’s Sabertooth AI Combines Xeon-E Processor with NVIDIA RTX GPU

VersaLogic Corp. has introduced the Sabertooth AI, a compact and rugged embedded system designed for AI inferencing and high-bandwidth video applications. Featuring DDR4 ECC memory, dual GbE, and support for multiple displays, it delivers high computational performance in a small form factor for industrial and edge computing.

HackCable: USB-C Keystroke Injection Cable with RP2040 or ESP32

Kickstarter recently featured the HackCable, a USB-C cable designed for cybersecurity research and system testing. It resembles a standard charging cable but includes features like built-in Wi-Fi and keystroke injection, providing a discreet and versatile tool for professionals and researchers.

9to5Linux

Linux Kernel 6.13 Officially Released, This Is What’s New

Highlights of Linux 6.13 include lazy preemption support to simplify kernel’s preemption logic, support for running Linux in protected virtual machines (a.k.a. realm) under the Arm CCA (Confidential Compute Architecture), user-space shadow stack support for AArch64 (ARM64) via Guarded Control Stack (GCS), support for 6-node sub-NUMA clustering on Intel, and split-lock detection support for AMD CPUs.

Ubuntu-Based Rhino Linux 2025.1 Is Out with Linux 6.12, Rhino Stampede, and More

Highlights of Rhino Linux 2025.1 include support for dynamic workspaces in Rhino’s Xfce-based Unicorn Desktop to automatically create new workspaces when applications are opening apps, a new, custom GRUB bootloader theme for a more modern feel, and a new testing meta-package called Rhino Stampede.

Dillo 3.2 Open-Source Web Browser Released to Celebrate 25th Anniversary

Dillo 3.2 comes with several new features like initial SVG support for math formulas and other simple SVG images, support for WebP images, and a new scrollbar page navigation mode that lets you read websites as if they’re books by easily scrolling full pages with the mouse.

news

today's leftovers

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Jan 20, 2025

Other Recent Tux Machines' Posts

Kodi 21.2 "Omega" - Release
News from Kodi
Dillo 3.2 Open-Source Web Browser Released to Celebrate 25th Anniversary
The lightweight and open-source web browser written in the FLTK 1.3 GUI toolkit is still alive and has been updated today to version 3.2 as another hefty update.
Linux Kernel 6.13 Officially Released, This Is What’s New
Today, Linus Torvalds announced the release and general availability of Linux 6.13, the latest stable kernel version that introduces several new features and improvements, better hardware support, and more.
Release of Ghostty 1.0
Ghostty 1.0 is out
 
Review: CentOS 10 Stream
This project, CentOS Linux, was killed off and, in its place, Red Hat set up CentOS Stream
Is Manjaro ARM dead?
Did the Manjaro ARM project die and nobody noticed
today's howtos
many howtos for day's start
Open Hardware/Retro: Commodore 64, Raspberry Pi, and More
hardware picks
today's leftovers
mostly GNU/Linux
Programming Leftovers
Development picks
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
Linux 6.1.126
Only upgrade if 6.1.125 did not build properly for you
Wasting time with inconsistent data
One of my leisure time activities is to develop KMyMoney, a personal finance management application
This Week in KDE Apps: Usability, accessibility, and supercharging the Fediverse
Every week we cover as much as possible of what's happening in the world of KDE apps
121 packages in Debian mapped to hardware for automatic recommendation
I have been working on a automatic hardware based package recommendation system for Debian and other Linux distributions
today's leftovers
GNU/Linux, Free, Libre software and more
Programming Leftovers
Development picks
Windows TCO Leftovers
Microsoft blunders
Open Hardware: OrangePi, Raspberry Pi 4, and More
Hardware news
today's howtos
Instructionals/Technical post
Malware in Proprietary Software - 2024 Catch-up
back doors, DRM, tethering, and others, has become ever more frequent
Security Holes and Windows TCO
Windows TCO in the government
Test AlmaLinux 10 Beta With Your Workload Using ELevate
Although we’re still months away from the release of Red Hat Enterprise Linux 10
Android Leftovers
New Hisense A9 Android smartphone features an e-ink display
Linux Apps for Chromebooks in 2025: Our Top Picks and Why You Need Them
Owning a Chromebook doesn’t mean you're limited to just basic apps
CMYK support in Inkscape could be a game-changer for professional print designers
As a digital artist and long-time user of free and libre graphic software
GNU/Linux Applications via Crostini and Flathub
software leftovers
today's howtos
handful oof howtos
Hardware: Arduino, Steam Deck, Raspberry Pi
Hardware picks
Free and Open Source Software
This is free and open source software
Salix – Slackware-based Linux distribution
Salix is a Linux distribution based on Slackware that is simple, fast and easy to use, with stability being a primary goal
Why We Have Essentially Won the Hearing [original]
A small win for journalism in the UK
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
Hardware and Mobile Leftovers
some gadgets and such
Security Leftovers
Security links, 4 more for now
Programming Leftovers
Development picks
Audiocasts/Shows: Hackaday Podcast, Lunduke, and GNU World Order
3 new episodes
today's howtos
many howtos for today
Events: Daniel Pocock on FOSDEM (Belgium), LSFMM+BPF 2025, and More
3 picks for now
PostgreSQL Picks: Logical replication, workshop, PostgreSQL JDBC 42.7.5
some psql news
Cinnamon 6.4 Landed in LMDE 6 “Faye”
The Cinnamon 6.4 desktop environment and many other goodies debuted in the new Linux Mint 22.1
Kodi 21.2 is Out! Significantly Faster Library Scan & Lots of Fixes
Kodi, the popular free open-source home theater software
This Week in GNOME #183 Updated Flatpak
Update on what happened across the GNOME project in the week from January 10 to January 17
Wine, KDE, and Red Hat
GNU/Linux leftovers
Hardware: Arduino, Raspberry Pi, Old Machines, Homelabs, and GNU/Linux
Hardware coverage
Windows TCO and Security Leftovers
Security incidents and more
The Arch Linux Community Survey Results Are Here
What do Arch Linux users prefer
today's leftovers
mostly FOSS picks
Security and Windows TCO
the dark side
Open Hardware and Linux: ESP32, RISC-V, System76, and More
hardware focus
today's howtos
Instructionals/Technical picks
7 Docker containers that make Linux the perfect OS for a home lab
Linux powers most servers in the world
Games Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, GNU/Linux, and GamingOnLinux
Gaming news, mostly GamingOnLinux
Linux Mint 22.1 “Xia” Is Now Available for Download, Here’s What’s New
The wait is finally over as the Linux Mint team has published the final ISO images of the Linux Mint 22.1 “Xia” release, which are available for download from the official mirrors.
Outlook for the new year 2025
Happy new year 2025! I wish a great year for you, and the global LibreOffice community
Red Hat is Promoting LLM Slop (Unethical), Fiscal Bubbles, and Sponsored (Bribed) Press
Red Hat today sucks
Best Free and Open Source Software
Only free and open source software is eligible for inclusion
Dragora – independent Linux distribution
Dragora is an independent Linux distribution
This Week in Plasma: Getting Plasma 6.3 in Great Shape
We're barely a week into the Plasma 6.3 beta period
7 Raspberry Pi-Based Laptops and Tablets for Tinkerers
Raspberry-powered laptops and tablets can be the perfect pick for your projects
5 lightweight Linux distributions that will bring your old PC back to life
If you have an aging computer and want to repurpose it
Remembering and thanking Steve Langasek
Steve Langasek is one of my heroes in open source and in life
Bubi at 400 [original]
good at uptimes here
Security Leftovers
Security related news
today's leftovers
FOSS and more
Linux Devices and Open Hardware: PocketBeagle, RISC-V, and Nvidia Project DIGITS Running GNU/Linux
Some hardware picks
AlmaLinux and Red Hat Leftovers
mostly corporate things
today's howtos
a handful of howtos
GNOME 48 Expands Core Apps With New Audio Player
When GNOME 48 is released in March it will debut with a brand-new audio player
Applications: Jellyfin, syslog-ng, and Best SSH Client for GNU/Linux
some software news
Microsoft change removed from Linux over Intel CPU issues
Intel and AMD engineers have stepped in at the eleventh hour to deal with a code contribution from a Microsoft developer that could have broken Linux 6.13 on some systems.
GNU Project: Guix User and Contributor Survey, FreeIPMI 1.6.15 release
What's new in GNU
Apple Wants People to Use Proprietary Software to Run "Linux"
Parallels Desktop
Deepin 25 Preview: A Sleek Redesign with Major Under-the-Hood Changes
Deepin 25 changes direction
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles