So how hard could it be. As input we have something like Fri, 17 Jan 2025 06:07:07 in UTC, and we’d like to turn this into 1737094027, the notional (but not actual) number of seconds that have passed since 1970-01-01 00:00:00 UTC.

Trying to figure this out led me to discover many ‘surprise features’ and otherwise unexpected behaviour of POSIX time handling functions as implemented in various C libraries & the languages that build on them. There are many good things in the world of C and UNIX, but time handling is not one of them.