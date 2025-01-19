today's howtos
-
It's FOSS ☛ How to Reset Forgotten Ubuntu Password in 2 Minutes
Forgot your Ubuntu login password? It happens.
If you haven’t used Ubuntu for some time, it’s only natural to not remember the password. The good news is that you don’t need to reinstall the entire operating system because of it. You can recover Ubuntu passwords easily.
The method mentioned here works for resetting an Ubuntu password in VMware, dual boot or single install. All you need is a little bit of patience and to run a couple of commands. You’ll reset the root password within minutes.
-
Kali Linux: The ultimate cybersecurity tool for beginners and pros alike
With all of the recent threats in the world of cybersecurity, learning as much as you can to help protect yourself is crucial. Enter Kali Linux, a powerful open-source tool designed for penetration testing and digital forensics that is easy for beginners to learn and strong enough for advanced users. It’s an indispensable asset with an extensive toolset. Let’s take a look at what it is and what it can do for you.
-
Network World ☛ How to use the dstat command
In this Linux tip, we look at the dstat command – a command that provides a lot of details about system performance such as CPU usage and disk activity.
-
What Is Package Management in Linux and How Does It Work?
In the Linux operating system, package management refers to the process of installing, updating, configuring, and removing software. Unlike other operating systems where applications are installed manually, Linux uses a more efficient and centralized approach with package managers. This system ensures seamless software deployment, dependency resolution, and version control.
-
[Old] Rini ☛ The Cursed Art of Streaming HTML
When I talk about streaming HTML, I am not talking about incrementally requesting HTML to hydrate a page, or whatever the fancy thing is web frameworks do nowadays—no, I am talking about streaming an actual HTML response, creating live updates much like a WebSocket (or actually just an SSE) does, without the need for any JavaScript.
Turns out, it's really easy to do! Basically every single web browser (even ancient ones) will request HTML with Connection: keep-alive, which means you get to be as slow as you want responding!