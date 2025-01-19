GNU/Linux Applications via Crostini and Flathub

If you use Flatpaks on your Linux computer, then you have used Flathub too; both go hand in hand, serving as a very reliable way of installing new applications.

Whether you're running Ubuntu, Fedora, Arch Linux, or really any other distribution, you can confidently rely on Flathub to deliver apps that work seamlessly without much fuss.

Recently, Brage Fuglseth of the GNOME Foundation posted on Reddit demonstrating that there is now a new section on Flathub that highlights mobile-friendly apps.