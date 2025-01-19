GNU/Linux Applications via Crostini and Flathub
-
Applications
-
Lifewire ☛ Linux Apps for Chromebooks in 2025: Our Top Picks and Why You Need Them
Owning a Chromebook doesn’t mean you're limited to just basic apps. In fact, not only can you run Android apps on your Chromebook, but your laptop also supports Linux apps. If you're ready to expand your options, we've put together a list of the best Linux apps that work on a Chromebook.
-
-
Distributions and Operating Systems
-
Fedora Family / IBM
-
It's FOSS ☛ Flathub Makes It Easy to Find Mobile Apps with New 'On the Go' Section
If you use Flatpaks on your Linux computer, then you have used Flathub too; both go hand in hand, serving as a very reliable way of installing new applications.
Whether you're running Ubuntu, Fedora, Arch Linux, or really any other distribution, you can confidently rely on Flathub to deliver apps that work seamlessly without much fuss.
Recently, Brage Fuglseth of the GNOME Foundation posted on Reddit demonstrating that there is now a new section on Flathub that highlights mobile-friendly apps.
-
-