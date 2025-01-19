Tux Machines

Do you waddle the waddle?

Other Sites

LinuxGizmos.com

HackCable: USB-C Keystroke Injection Cable with RP2040 or ESP32

Kickstarter recently featured the HackCable, a USB-C cable designed for cybersecurity research and system testing. It resembles a standard charging cable but includes features like built-in Wi-Fi and keystroke injection, providing a discreet and versatile tool for professionals and researchers.

LLM630 Compute Kit with Wi-Fi 6, GbE, and LLM Support for Edge AI

The M5Stack LLM630 Compute Kit is a development platform targeting edge computing and intelligent applications. It features Gigabit Ethernet, Wi-Fi 6, camera support, and expansion interfaces, designed to handle tasks such as computer vision, large language model processing, and other embedded applications.

PocketBeagle 2 Offers Compact Design with AM6232 Processor

The PocketBeagle 2 from the BeagleBoard.org Foundation introduces a compact design paired with enhanced performance and connectivity features. Built on the AM6232 processor, this board provides a 64-bit platform within the established PocketBeagle form factor.

Orbbec Unveils Gemini 215 Stereo 3D Camera and Pulsar SL450 at CES 2025

At CES 2025, Orbbec introduced the Gemini 215 Stereo 3D Camera and the Pulsar SL450 dToF Single-Line LiDAR. The Gemini 215, designed for high-precision scanning, features depth measurement accuracy of less than 0.5 millimeters, multi-camera synchronization, and a lightweight build, making it suitable for various short-range 3D scanning applications.

9to5Linux

Dillo 3.2 Open-Source Web Browser Released to Celebrate 25th Anniversary

Dillo 3.2 comes with several new features like initial SVG support for math formulas and other simple SVG images, support for WebP images, and a new scrollbar page navigation mode that lets you read websites as if they’re books by easily scrolling full pages with the mouse.

news

Free and Open Source Software

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jan 19, 2025

a working person

 
 





Other Recent Tux Machines' Posts





 
Why We Have Essentially Won the Hearing [original]

  
A small win for journalism in the UK

 
Linux Mint 22.1 “Xia” Is Now Available for Download, Here’s What’s New

  
The wait is finally over as the Linux Mint team has published the final ISO images of the Linux Mint 22.1 “Xia” release, which are available for download from the official mirrors.

 
Remembering and thanking Steve Langasek

  
Steve Langasek is one of my heroes in open source and in life

 
Bubi at 400 [original]

  
good at uptimes here

 
Linux Devices and Open Hardware: PocketBeagle, RISC-V, and Nvidia Project DIGITS Running GNU/Linux

  
Some hardware picks

 
GNOME 48 Expands Core Apps With New Audio Player

  
When GNOME 48 is released in March it will debut with a brand-new audio player

 
Microsoft change removed from Linux over Intel CPU issues

  
Intel and AMD engineers have stepped in at the eleventh hour to deal with a code contribution from a Microsoft developer that could have broken Linux 6.13 on some systems.


  
 


 
GNU/Linux Applications via Crostini and Flathub

  
software leftovers

 
today's howtos

  
handful oof howtos

 
Hardware: Arduino, Steam Deck, Raspberry Pi

  
Hardware picks

 
Free and Open Source Software

  
This is free and open source software

 
Salix – Slackware-based Linux distribution

  
Salix is a Linux distribution based on Slackware that is simple, fast and easy to use, with stability being a primary goal

 
Today in Techrights

  
Some of the latest articles

 
Hardware and Mobile Leftovers

  
some gadgets and such

 
Security Leftovers

  
Security links, 4 more for now

 
Programming Leftovers

  
Development picks

 
Audiocasts/Shows: Hackaday Podcast, Lunduke, and GNU World Order

  
3 new episodes

 
today's howtos

  
many howtos for today

 
Events: Daniel Pocock on FOSDEM (Belgium), LSFMM+BPF 2025, and More

  
3 picks for now

 
PostgreSQL Picks: Logical replication, workshop, PostgreSQL JDBC 42.7.5

  
some psql news

 
Cinnamon 6.4 Landed in LMDE 6 “Faye”

  
The Cinnamon 6.4 desktop environment and many other goodies debuted in the new Linux Mint 22.1

 
Kodi 21.2 is Out! Significantly Faster Library Scan & Lots of Fixes

  
Kodi, the popular free open-source home theater software

 
Dillo 3.2 Open-Source Web Browser Released to Celebrate 25th Anniversary

  
The lightweight and open-source web browser written in the FLTK 1.3 GUI toolkit is still alive and has been updated today to version 3.2 as another hefty update.

 
This Week in GNOME #183 Updated Flatpak

  
Update on what happened across the GNOME project in the week from January 10 to January 17

 
Wine, KDE, and Red Hat

  
GNU/Linux leftovers

 
Hardware: Arduino, Raspberry Pi, Old Machines, Homelabs, and GNU/Linux

  
Hardware coverage

 
Windows TCO and Security Leftovers

  
Security incidents and more

 
The Arch Linux Community Survey Results Are Here

  
What do Arch Linux users prefer

 
today's leftovers

  
mostly FOSS picks

 
Security and Windows TCO

  
the dark side

 
Open Hardware and Linux: ESP32, RISC-V, System76, and More

  
hardware focus

 
today's howtos

  
Instructionals/Technical picks

 
7 Docker containers that make Linux the perfect OS for a home lab

  
Linux powers most servers in the world

 
Games Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, GNU/Linux, and GamingOnLinux

  
Gaming news, mostly GamingOnLinux

 
Outlook for the new year 2025

  
Happy new year 2025! I wish a great year for you, and the global LibreOffice community

 
Red Hat is Promoting LLM Slop (Unethical), Fiscal Bubbles, and Sponsored (Bribed) Press

  
Red Hat today sucks

 
Best Free and Open Source Software

  
Only free and open source software is eligible for inclusion

 
Dragora – independent Linux distribution

  
Dragora is an independent Linux distribution

 
This Week in Plasma: Getting Plasma 6.3 in Great Shape

  
We're barely a week into the Plasma 6.3 beta period

 
7 Raspberry Pi-Based Laptops and Tablets for Tinkerers

  
Raspberry-powered laptops and tablets can be the perfect pick for your projects

 
5 lightweight Linux distributions that will bring your old PC back to life

  
If you have an aging computer and want to repurpose it

 
Security Leftovers

  
Security related news

 
today's leftovers

  
FOSS and more

 
AlmaLinux and Red Hat Leftovers

  
mostly corporate things

 
today's howtos

  
a handful of howtos

 
Applications: Jellyfin, syslog-ng, and Best SSH Client for GNU/Linux

  
some software news

 
GNU Project: Guix User and Contributor Survey, FreeIPMI 1.6.15 release

  
What's new in GNU

 
Apple Wants People to Use Proprietary Software to Run "Linux"

  
Parallels Desktop

 
Deepin 25 Preview: A Sleek Redesign with Major Under-the-Hood Changes

  
Deepin 25 changes direction

 
Today in Techrights

  
Some of the latest articles

 
Open Hardware: Raspberry Pi and System76

  
and more

 
today's howtos

  
Instructionals/Technical post

 
Programming Leftovers

  
Geolytica and more

 
Stable kernels: Linux 6.12.10, Linux 6.6.72, and Linux 6.1.125

  
All users of the 6.12 kernel series must upgrade

 
Android Leftovers

  
The Most Expensive Phones Aren't iPhones—They Run Android

 
LibreOffice 25.2 RC2 is available for testing

  
LibreOffice 25.2 will be released as final at the beginning of February, 2025

 
10 Linux apps I install on every new machine (and why you should, too)

  
If you're wondering which apps take priority on your new Linux machine

 
Klassy for development version of Plasma

  
You might have seen the awesome Klassy theme by Paul McAuley for Qt applications and window decorations for KWin

 
Security and Windows TCO

  
Windows TCO and more

 
Games: Cubic Odyssey, THREAT VECTOR, and More

  
7 articles from GamingOnLinux

 
Android Leftovers

  
Your Android-Powered Car is About To Get a Lot More Apps

 
PureOS Crimson Development Report: December 2024

  
It’s a new year, and we are excited for the developments coming this year to Librem devices

 
MX Linux 23.5 Released with Xfce 4.20 and Linux 6.12 LTS, Based on Debian 12.9

  
MX Linux 23.5 has been released today as the newest ISO snapshot in the MX Linux 23 “Libretto” series of this lightweight Debian-based GNU/Linux distribution for everyday use.

 
3 reasons Pop!_OS might be the best Linux distro for gamers

  
There are some excellent Linux distros available

 
Sponsored Puff Piece, Microsoft Openwashing by OSI, and Programming

  
today's leftovers

 
Best Free and Open Source Software

  
We recommend the best free and open source alternatives for Linux

 
Raspberry Pi for BBS and All The Attacks On The RP2350

  
A pair of Raspberry Pi stories

 
today's howtos

  
4 howtos for now

 
GNU/Linux Applications: apt Clean Up Utilities, Libvirt 11.0.0, Bottles 51.18, Stacer, and More

  
Applications for BSD and GNU/Linux in particular

 
ExTiX – Ubuntu-based Linux distribution

  
ExTiX is a Linux distribution based on Ubuntu

 
Kirigami Addons 1.7.0

  
Kirigami Addons is a collection of additional components for Kirigami applications

 
Security and Windows TCO

  
patches, Windows TCO, and more

 
EasyOS Daedalus-series 6.5.5 and More

  
EasyOS news

 
Today in Techrights

  
Some of the latest articles