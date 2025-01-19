Free and Open Source Software
-
tCalc - simple calculator - LinuxLinks
tCalc is a simple calculator written in core Tcl/Tk.
This is free and open source software.
GitQlient - multi-platform Git client - LinuxLinks
GitQlient, pronounced as git+client is a multi-platform Git client originally forked from QGit. Nowadays it goes beyond of just a fork and adds a lot of new functionality.
The original idea was to provide a GUI-oriented Git client that was easy to integrate with QtCreator (currently shipped as GitQlientPlugin).
This is free and open source software.