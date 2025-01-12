Free and Open Source Software
-
Fast Reader - read text quickly and effectively - LinuxLinks
Fast Reader is a versatile application designed to assist users in reading text swiftly and effectively.
Developed using the GTK library in C++, this program offers a customizable interface to enhance the reading experience.
This is free and open source software.
Fruit Credits - keep plain text accounts - LinuxLinks
Fruit Credits is a double-entry accounting app based on the command-line tool hledger. It’s a quick and friendly way to log transactions and track your finances. And because it’s just a plain text file under the hood, you don’t need to worry about the developer abandoning this app, or selling your data.
Fruit Credits works perfectly on small screens, so it’s perfect for recording transactions when you’re out-and-about.
Fruit Credits is pre-release software. Data loss may occur. Not all features are implemented.
This is free and open source software.
NERDTree - tree explorer plugin for Vim - LinuxLinks
NERDTree is a file system explorer for the Vim editor.
Using this plugin, users can visually browse complex directory hierarchies, quickly open files for reading or editing, and perform basic file system operations.
NERDTree can be extended with custom mappings and functions using its built-in API.
This is free and open source software.
GitFourchette - the comfortable Git UI for Linux - LinuxLinks
GitFourchette offers a comfortable way to explore and understand your Git repositories.
This software offers powerful tools to stage code, create commits, and manage branches. It sports a snappy and intuitive Qt UI designed to fit in snugly with KDE Plasma.
This is free and open source software.