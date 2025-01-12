NuTyX – flexible Linux distribution
Quoting: NuTyX - flexible Linux distribution - LinuxLinks —
NuTyX bills itself as a complete Linux distribution with high flexibility, thanks to the collections and the groups concepts.
It’s designed for people who want to commit themselves to developing their skills further and learning how a Linux system is put together.
The hierarchical ports collection system provides maximum flexibility in managing software. Each collection is responsible for a set of functionnality. The base system, command lines applications and libraries, graphical interface and graphical libraries, all the desktops and non-graphicals or graphicals applications.
It has a totally unique package manager made of expandable modules, with no dependencies except glibc.