Debian And Ubuntu Based Linux Distributions

CutefishOS
CutefishOS is a Debian– or Ubuntu-based with its own Cutefish Desktop Environment (CDE).
“We pay attention to design, user experience, and every detail”. It has a modern and efficient User interface for stunning user experience. It has a Modern Dock that gives users a convenient place to access apps and features.
CDE consists of the Desktop Environment, Window Manager, Control Center, Launcher and Dock. CDE is a modern looking elegant desktop environment giving a different taste of desktop experience.
Pearl Linux OS
Pearl Linux is an Ubuntu-based distribution with various desktop environments including MATE and its own PearlDE in the current release.
It uses compiz effects.
Loc-OS
Loc-OS is a Debian-based distribution focused on low resource consumption.
Being very light, it is able to run perfectly on older computers, although it also works on more modern computers.
Loc-OS is free and without any telemetry.