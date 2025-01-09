#
Raspberry Pi 5 was initially launched at the end of October 2023 in 4GB and 8GB RAM variants, but the people have been asking for a 16GB RAM model and now the Raspberry Pi makers have delivered it thanks to the optimized D0 stepping of the Broadcom BCM2712 application processor in Raspberry Pi 5.
Apart from the 16GB RAM, the new Raspberry Pi 5 features the same specs as the rest of the Raspberry Pi 5 variants, such as a Broadcom BCM2712 2.4GHz Quad-Core 64-bit ARM Cortex-A76 CPU with 512KB per-core L2 caches and a 2MB shared L3 cache, and a VideoCore VII GPU capable of supporting OpenGL ES 3.1 and Vulkan 1.2 graphics technologies.
CNX Software:
-
Raspberry Pi 5 with 16GB RAM launched for $120 - CNX Software
Considering the Raspberry Pi CM5 is available with up to 16GB RAM, it should come as no surprise that the Raspberry Pi 5 also got its own 16GB LPDDR4 RAM upgrade. But the extra memory does come at a premium since the new board sells for $120, a $40 markup compared to the Raspberry Pi 5 with 8GB RAM.
The extra memory should bring the user experience closer to a desktop machine for browsing the web with multiple tabs, checking emails, watching YouTube videos, and more all at the same time. Besides multitasking, the 16GB RAM may also be beneficial when running generative AI workloads like LLMs and VLMs which are known to be memory-hungry.