posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jan 09, 2025



Quoting: RUBIK Pi 3 Now Available for Ordering at $179 Following Global Launch at CES 2025 —

Thundercomm has officially launched the RUBIK Pi 3, a Linux-compatible development board powered by the Qualcomm QCS6490 processor, at CES 2025 in Las Vegas. This board is designed for on-device AI, machine learning, and prototyping advanced applications across robotics and smart devices.

The RUBIK Pi 3 builds on its predecessor’s capabilities, offering 12 Dense TOPS of AI computing power and multi-system support, including Qualcomm Linux, Android 13 Alpha, and a Debian early access version.