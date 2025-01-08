today's leftovers
GNU/Linux and BSD
Linuxiac ☛ Linuxiac Weekly Wrap-Up: Week 1 (Dec 30 – Jan 5, 2025)
Catch up on the latest GNU/Linux news: Chimera Linux, Nobara 41, Sparky 7.6 releases, Debian 13 alpha installer, Plasma 6.2.5, Fish Shell in Rust, & more.
Linux Links ☛ Help The Site: Suggest an Active GNU/Linux Distribution
Help expand our coverage by submitting an active GNU/Linux distribution to our compilation.
Distributions and Operating Systems
-
Mat Duggan ☛ Kubernetes as a Distro
I recently read this great piece by Timur Tukaev discussing how to approach the growing complexity of Kubernetes. You can read it here. Basically as Kubernetes continues to expand to be the everything platform, the amount of functionality it contains is taking longer and longer to learn.
BSD
TuMFatig ☛ Cruising a VPS at OpenBSD Amsterdam
When it comes to getting an OpenBSD virtual machine, you can go to your preferred Linux VPS provider and hack its rescue mode to install OpenBSD. Or you can go to a VPS provider that offers booting from an ISO file and getting access to the console. In that case, you’d probably get an OpenBSD VM running on KVM. Which is not that bad.
But you can also book your VM from OpenBSD Amsterdam and let the 100% OpenBSD journey begin.
OpenMandriva
-
Bryan Lunduke ☛ OpenMandriva : The Non-Woke GNU/Linux Distro?
"We don't do DEI (or DIE, as we prefer to call it)," says OpenMandriva President.
SUSE/OpenSUSE
-
Bryan Lunduke ☛ Anti-Conservative openSUSE GNU/Linux Spends December Begging for Board Candidates, Finds None
Back in early December, openSUSE delayed their elections after failing to find Board Member candidates.
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software
Openwashing
Open Source Discussion Archetypes [Ed: Redmonk the voice of Redmond, funded by Microsoft. Microsoft still a top sponsor, as before]
“It is difficult to get a man to understand something, when his salary depends on his not understanding it.” – Upton Sinclair As the calendar turns over and the world takes its first stumbling steps into 2025, one prediction seems safe: there will be a controversy associated with open source licensing.
Programming/Development
Perl / Raku
Rakulang ☛ Raku Weekly 2025.01 Happy 𝚺 (^10)»³
The number 2025 has quite a few numeric properties, as Anton Antonov shows in their already second blog post this year! The first being “Doomsday clock parsing and plotting” (/r/rakulang comments). What a way to start the year!
