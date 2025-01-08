today's leftovers

When it comes to getting an OpenBSD virtual machine, you can go to your preferred Linux VPS provider and hack its rescue mode to install OpenBSD. Or you can go to a VPS provider that offers booting from an ISO file and getting access to the console. In that case, you’d probably get an OpenBSD VM running on KVM. Which is not that bad.

But you can also book your VM from OpenBSD Amsterdam and let the 100% OpenBSD journey begin.