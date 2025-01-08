posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jan 08, 2025



Quoting: HDR and color management in KWin, part 6: Fixing night light | Xaver’s blog —

Most operating systems nowadays provide a feature like night light: Colors are adjusted over the course of the day to remove blue light in the evening, to potentially help you sleep1 and make your eyes more comfortable.

Linux is no different; there’s Redshift to apply this on X11 desktops, and since many years ago desktop environments also ship it built in. However, there’s always been a rather annoying problem with these implementations: None of them were color managed!