Security Leftovers
LWN ☛ Security updates for Monday
Security updates have been issued by Fedora (ofono and webkitgtk), Mageia (ruby and virtualbox & kmod-virtualbox), Red Hat (oci-seccomp-bpf-hook and runc), SUSE (corepack22, dpdk, libpoppler-cpp1, pcp, python-Jinja2, and sysstat), and Ubuntu (tinyproxy).
SANS ☛ PacketCrypt Classic Cryptocurrency Miner on PHP Servers, (Tue, Jan 7th) [Ed: They say "PHP servers", but the issue is bad software, not PHP per se. It's like blaming "Linux" when the real issue is a GPL violator and proprietary junk from VMware.]
Bleeping Computer ☛ Windows 10 users urged to upgrade to avoid "security fiasco"
Cybersecurity firm ESET is urging Windows 10 users to upgrade to Windows 11 or Linux to avoid a "security fiasco" as the 10-year-old operating system nears the end of support in October 2025.