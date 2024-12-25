Games: Star Fox 64, Thrive, and More

4MLinux 47.0 is here almost four months after 4MLinux 46.0 with support for installing the distro on virtual KVM (Kernel-based Virtual Machine) block devices (e.g. /dev/vda1, /dev/vda2, etc.), as well as support for hundreds of old image formats via RECOIL (Retro Computer Image Library) with its GIMP plugin.

Dubbed “Shine on…”, powered by the latest Linux 6.12 LTS kernel series, and synced with the Debian Sid (Unstable) repositories as of December 23rd, 2024, siduction 2024.1.0 ships with the KDE Plasma 6.2, the recently released Xfce 4.20, and the LXQt 2.1 desktop environments.

Highlights of postmarketOS 24.12 include updated interfaces with KDE Plasma Mobile 6.2.4, GNOME Shell on Mobile 46, Phosh 0.43.1, and Sxmo 1.17.0. The Phosh UI now supports accent colors, while the Sxmo UI switches to wofi as the new menu with smooth scrolling and line wrapping, and improves device support.

Powered by Linux kernel 6.12 LTS, Serpent OS Alpha has two official flavors featuring the latest GNOME 47.2 and COSMIC 1.0 alpha 4 desktop environments. Both editions are supported equally, but the devs recommend using the GNOME edition because the Rust-based COSMIC is not yet mature and it’s subject to frequent potentially breaking changes.