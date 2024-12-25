Games: Star Fox 64, Thrive, and More
GamingOnLinux ☛ Fan-made PC port of Star Fox 64 is out now
From the team behind PC ports of other Nintendo games like The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time and The Legend of Zelda: Majora's Mask, a new PC port has arrived for Star Fox 64.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Open source evolution sim Thrive v0.8 brings more graphics improvements and new game mechanics
Thrive is an open source evolution sim built with Godot Engine, it's getting more impressive with every new release and there's another update out now for you to try out.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Palworld - Feybreak v0.4.11 is out now and it's a huge update
Bringing with it a whole lot of new content to play through, the Palworld - Feybreak update is officially out now ready for your holiday time.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Valve released the Best of Steam - 2024 showing off the highest earners and most played games
Another year comes to a close and Valve have put up the Best of Steam - 2024, so you can go and check out what's the most popular.