posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Dec 20, 2024



Quoting: Fedora Server User Survey: Your Cattle or Your Pets - Fedora Magazine —

The Fedora Server Working Group discusses, plans, and implements the longer-term goals in upcoming releases. We have ideas like a ready-to-use home server appliance image, or special support for VPS/VDS installation in virtual environments, offered by Amazon Lightsail or Contabo. In some systems, the provision of a specially adapted image can greatly simplify operation.

Fedora Server’s wide use is not sufficiently represented by our small working group. This means your feedback is important. Our current ideas and goals are biased towards our interests and use cases in the Fedora Server Working Group. We can learn from you, users who deploy Fedora Server in a variety of places to meet your unique needs.