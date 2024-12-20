Today in Techrights
Updated This Past Day
-
'Dark Patterns' or a Trap at the European Patent Office (EPO)
insincere if not malicious E-mail from the EPO's dictators
-
There's an Abundance of Articles About the New Release of Kali Linux, But This One is a Fake
It can add nothing except casual misinformation (fed back into the model to reinforce lies)
-
IBM's Leadership Ruining Lives of People Who Thought Working for IBM Would be OK
Nobody gets fire-lined for buying IBM?
-
The United States' Authorities Ought to Become Enforcers of the General Public License (GPL) for National Security's Sake
US federal agencies ought to pursue availability of code and GPL compliance (copyleft), not bans
-
The Problem of Microsoft Security Problems is Microsoft (the Solution is to Quit Microsoft) and "Salt Typhoon" Coverage Must Name CALEA Back Doors
Name the holes, not those who exploit them.
-
A "Year of Efficiency"
No, we don't mean layoffs
-
15 Countries Where Yandex is Already Seen to be Bigger Than Microsoft (in Search)
Georgia, Syrian Arab Republic, Cyprus, Moldova, Ukraine, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Kyrgyz Republic, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan, Tajikistan, Belarus, Turkey, and Russia
New
-
Gemini Links 19/12/2024: Fast Year Passes and Advent of Code Ongoing
Links for the day
-
Twitter is Going to Fall Out of Top 100 Domains as Clownflare (DNS MitM) Sees It
evidence of Twitter's (X's) collapse
-
[Meme] Making Choices at the EPO
Decisions, decisions...
-
Large and Significant Error Correction in South America?
Windows now has less than half what Android achieved in terms of "market share"
-
Links 19/12/2024: Astronaut Record and Observer Absorbed
Links for the day
-
Links 19/12/2024: Seven Dirty Words and Isle Release v0.0.3 (Alpha)
Links for the day
-
Links 19/12/2024: Nurses Besieged by "Apps", More Harms of Social Control Media Illuminated
Links for the day
-
Links 19/12/2024: Magnitude 7.3 Earthquake and Privacy Camp
Links for the day
-
Gemini Links 19/12/2024: Port Of Miami Explosion, TurboQOA, Gnus
Links for the day
-
Fake Articles About 'Linux'
Dated yesterday
-
Over at Tux Machines...
GNU/Linux news for the past day
-
IRC Proceedings: Wednesday, December 18, 2024
IRC logs for Wednesday, December 18, 2024
