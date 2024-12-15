Beta Of Optimized Ubuntu For IoT Developers and OpenSearch

Canonical and Qualcomm Technologies have announced the beta launch of the first-ever optimised Ubuntu image for Qualcomm IoT Platforms. This program enables developers to access Ubuntu 22.04 LTS tailored for the Qualcomm RB3 Gen 2 Vision kit, powered by the Qualcomm QCS6490 processor. A certified version will follow, introducing features designed for industrial applications in sectors like robotics. Additional Ubuntu images are in development for broader Qualcomm IoT platforms. The beta is open to all, allowing developers to download and flash the image onto the RB3 Gen 2 Vision kit via the Qualcomm IoT Platforms portal.