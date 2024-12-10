There’s a saying that goes: “There are only two hard things in computer science: cache invalidation and naming things.” Well, I’d argue there are actually three:

2. Cache Invalidation

1. Naming things

3. Asynchronous Computing

Yes, that’s a nerdy joke. No, I’m not sorry.

In this post, we’ll dive into parallel and asynchronous programming, why it matters for {shiny} developers, and how you can implement it in your next app.