The RootMaster is a hydroponic automation platform designed to provide precise control over water, and environmental conditions. Designed for developers and enthusiasts, it includes onboard sensors, CAN support, and outputs for controlling up to three pumps and additional peripherals.

AAEON has unveiled the UP Xtreme i14 Edge, a compact fanless Mini PC powered by Intel Core Ultra processors, Intel Arc graphics, and up to 64GB of LPDDR5 memory. Designed for tasks such as computer vision and AI-driven security, it offers significant improvements in memory, graphics, and display capabilities compared to its predecessor.

GNOME 46.7 is here one and a half months after GNOME 46.6 to improve the accessibility of the keyboard backlight toggle in Quick Settings, default to GPUs with built-in panels connected as the primary GPU, and default to high thread instead of real-time priority for the Kernel Mode Setting (KMS) thread.

The Raspberry Pi 500 is the successor of the Raspberry Pi 400 model released four years ago, in November 2020 (yes, time does fly fast), which was based on the Raspberry Pi 4 Model B SBC with 4 GB RAM. The new model is based on the latest Raspberry Pi 5 SBC with 8GB RAM.