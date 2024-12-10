You pretty much always want components to behave like block-level elements: taking up all available space in the inline axis, and taking what they need in the block axis. Beyond that, sizing should be imposed on components by layouts (aka the “composition layer”).

CSS grid in particular is great for layout, and usually takes an outside-in approach. Relying on components’ intrinsic sizes breaks that paradigm and can make it harder to re-compose existing components in new contexts.