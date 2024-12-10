today's howtos
-
Noah Liebman ☛ Where size comes from
You pretty much always want components to behave like block-level elements: taking up all available space in the inline axis, and taking what they need in the block axis. Beyond that, sizing should be imposed on components by layouts (aka the “composition layer”).
CSS grid in particular is great for layout, and usually takes an outside-in approach. Relying on components’ intrinsic sizes breaks that paradigm and can make it harder to re-compose existing components in new contexts.
-
James G ☛ Advent of Patterns: Version history
Software used for creating or publishing documents or files commonly implement version histories. Version histories allow a user to understand what has changed, when, and by whom in the history of a document.
When I was thinking about the software I use regularly that implements version history, three places came to mind: [...]
-
Markup from Hell ☛ Native HTML light and dark color scheme switching
If you ever fall into the dark scheme rabbit hole, the first thing you’ll learn is the color-scheme CSS property. It’s essential for setting the scene for everything else. Most importantly, it turns on the browser’s default dark scheme support. Which, unfortunately, browsers can’t enable by default for backward compatibility reasons.
-
SANS ☛ CURLing for Crypto on Honeypots
A couple of days since this initial finding, there were similar sessions that also tried to curl various websites. I used JQ with some raw logs on my honeypots to find similar activity.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Julia Programming Language on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
The Julia programming language has gained immense popularity among data scientists, researchers, and engineers due to its high performance and ease of use. With its ability to handle complex mathematical computations and data analysis efficiently, Julia is a powerful tool for anyone working in scientific computing.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Julia Programming Language on Fedora 41
The Julia programming language has gained significant popularity among data scientists, researchers, and developers due to its high performance and ease of use. With its ability to handle complex mathematical computations and data analysis efficiently, Julia is an excellent choice for anyone looking to dive into technical computing.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Neovim on Fedora 41
Neovim is a modern, extensible text editor that enhances the traditional Vim experience. With its asynchronous processing, built-in terminal, and improved plugin architecture, Neovim has gained popularity among developers and system administrators alike.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Scala on Fedora 41
Scala is a powerful programming language that combines object-oriented and functional programming paradigms, making it a popular choice among developers for building scalable applications. If you’re using Fedora 41, this guide will walk you through the steps to install Scala efficiently.
-
Adam Young: Long Refactoring: Generators
While the main solving function is now cleaned up, I am not very happy with the code that checks the validation on each cell.
I am not going to go through each step here, as the pattern is well established now. Pull out of the function anything that is a distractor. Once you have the heart of the algorithm, clean it up. Then put things back together.