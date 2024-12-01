Programming Leffoverrs

You may have heard of Gresham's law before, even if you don't know it by name. It's the observation that "bad money drives out good." It's a phenomenon that's been observed in economics for about as long as there's been a study of economics. To quickly summarize, it applies when you have multiple circulating currencies with the same face value, but different intrinsic values. For instance, if you have coins of different materials; or bank notes backed by different standards. In that case, everyone in the market has an incentive to hold the more intrinsically valuable currency, and only exchange the less valuable one. In fairly short order, you'll find that only the less valuable currency is circulating. This effectively reduces the total value of the economy's monetary supply.

Now that we're on the same page, I can get to the main point: the exact same dynamic plays out with software development.