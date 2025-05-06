news
KDE Plasma 6.3.5 Improves Support for Multi-Screen Setups, NVIDIA GPU Users
KDE Plasma 6.3.5 is here to fix a black or flickering lock screen issue for NVIDIA GPU users, a visual glitch with window shadows when using Night Light on certain hardware, a KWin crash caused by GPU resets, and a regression with the Activity Switcher sidebar being mis-positioned on multi-monitor setups.
KDE’s window and composite manager, KWin, received quite the attention as this release also fixes a crash that occurred when disconnecting a laptop from certain docking stations, an issue causing it to schedule constant screen repaints while the screen was dimmed, which wasted resources, and several other crashes.