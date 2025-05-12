news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on May 12, 2025



Quoting: Render a Guitar Pro Score in Real Time - Fedora Magazine —

Tuxguitar is a quite powerful application written in a mixture of Java / C. It is able to render a score in real time either via Fluidsynth [6] or via pure MIDI. The development of Tuxguitar started in 2008 on Sourceforce and after a halt in 2022, the project restarted on Github and is still actively developed.

The goal of this article is to try to render a score via Tuxguitar, and various other applications connected to Tuxguitar, via Jack or Pipewire-Jack. The score used throughout this article will be The Pursuit Of Vikings by the band Amon Amarth [7]. It has 2 guitars, a bass and a drum track.