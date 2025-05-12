news
Kagi’s Orion Browser Linux Port Uses GTK4/libadwaita
A recent development screenshot of Orion’s WIP Linux build shared by Kagi devs—pictured in the hero image above—reveals that Orion for Linux will use GTK4/libadwaita for its GUI.
This is a logical choice: GTK4 is a modern, widely-used toolkit across Linux distros, with consistency at its core. And libadwaita provides widgets and capabilities that should make it easier for Kagi devs to replicate features found in its native macOS and iOS builds.
Anyone familiar with Orion for macOS or iPadOS also see that the Linux GUI has few surprises — or rather, surprises in how few things appear to be different to its Apple version.
One thing that is different is the amount of icons shown in the toolbar. This might be because we’re looking at a development build (and having features in reach is efficient for testing), or because the dev who shares the screenshot has customised their toolbar.