Vine Linux is a Linux distribution with an integrated Japanese environment
Vine Linux is a compact and lightweight Japanese Linux distribution developed by Project Vine and many contributors. Various considerations have been made so that you can work in a comfortable Japanese environment immediately after installation. With a core operating system that fits on a 2GB USB memory and a collection of additional packages called VinePlus, you can build an operating system to suit your needs. The well-established package manager APT and its simple user interface make it easy to add and update software.
Vine Linux 6 runs on PCs (Intel x86 compatible 32-bit systems and AMD64/Intel64 compatible 64-bit systems) and can be used equally in any environment.
Anyone can freely participate in the development of Vine Linux, making it a free operating system that allows those who need it to create what they need.