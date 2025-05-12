news
today's howtos
Akseli Lahtinen ☛ Forgejo webhook to auto-update my blog and my frustrations
Preface: I am really bad with servers. I actually dislike working with them, most of the time. Setting up ports and proxies and other stuff just really frustrates me. It's like washing dishes by hand: I just want to get it over with.
I wanted my blog to automagically update whenever I make a git push.
The New Stack ☛ Linux: Group Management From the Command Line
There are several similar use cases, each of which could require (or benefit from) group management.
But how do you manage groups on Linux?
I’m going to show you how it’s done from the command line interface.
Don’t worry, this isn’t nearly as hard as you might think.
Michael Stapelberg ☛ In praise of grobi for auto-configuring X11 monitors
I have recently started using the grobi program by Alexander Neumann again and was delighted to discover that it makes using my fiddly (but wonderful) Dell 32-inch 8K monitor (UP3218K) monitor much more convenient — I get a signal more quickly than with my previous, sleep-based approach.
Previously, when my PC woke up from suspend-to-RAM, there were two scenarios: [...]
University of Toronto ☛ Using WireGuard seriously as a mesh network needs a provisioning system
One thing that my recent experience expanding our WireGuard mesh network has driven home to me is how (and why) WireGuard needs a provisioning system, especially if you're using it as a mesh networking system. In fact I think that if you use a mesh WireGuard setup at any real scale, you're going to wind up either adopting or building such a provisioning system.
idroot
ID Root ☛ How To Install osTicket on Debian 12
osTicket stands as one of the most reliable open-source support ticket systems available today, helping businesses manage customer inquiries efficiently. Setting up osTicket on Debian 12 might seem challenging, but with the right guidance, you can have your support system up and running quickly.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Kitty Terminal Emulator on Fedora 42
The terminal emulator remains an essential tool for GNU/Linux users, providing a gateway to the command-line interface where the true power of the operating system can be harnessed. Among the many terminal options available today, Kitty stands out as a modern, feature-rich alternative that leverages GPU acceleration to deliver exceptional performance.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Swift Programming Language on Linux Mint 22
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Swift Programming Language on Linux Mint 22. Swift, Apple’s powerful and intuitive programming language, has gained significant traction in the development community since becoming open-source in 2014.
ID Root ☛ How To Enable TCP BBR on openSUSE
TCP BBR (Bottleneck Bandwidth and RTT) represents a significant advancement in network performance optimization for GNU/Linux systems. Developed by Google, this congestion control algorithm offers substantial improvements over traditional algorithms like CUBIC and Reno that come enabled by default on most GNU/Linux distributions, including openSUSE.
ID Root ☛ How To Install OpenConnect VPN on Fedora 42
Securing your online presence has become more critical than ever in today’s digital landscape. Virtual Private Networks (VPNs) offer a robust solution to protect your data and maintain privacy while browsing the internet.
ID Root ☛ How To Install VeraCrypt on CentOS Stream 10
In today’s digital landscape, securing sensitive data is no longer optional but essential for both individuals and organizations. VeraCrypt stands out as one of the most reliable open-source disk encryption solutions available for GNU/Linux users.
ID Root ☛ Rmdir Command on GNU/Linux with Examples
Directory management represents a crucial aspect of GNU/Linux system administration and daily usage. For both beginners and advanced users, understanding how to efficiently manage directories is essential for maintaining an organized file system.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Jira on Debian 12
Jira has become the go-to solution for teams that need robust project management capabilities. Whether you’re managing software development, tracking bugs, or implementing agile methodologies, Jira offers a powerful platform that scales with your needs. Installing Jira on Debian 12 provides a stable, secure foundation for your project management infrastructure.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Nmap on Fedora 42
Nmap (Network Mapper) stands as one of the most essential security tools in a GNU/Linux administrator’s arsenal. This powerful utility enables network discovery, security auditing, and comprehensive port scanning capabilities that are invaluable for system administrators, network engineers, and cybersecurity professionals.
Own HowTo ☛ How to upgrade Ubuntu 24.04 to Ubuntu 25.04
Upgrading Ubuntu 24.04 to Ubuntu 25.04 is quite simple, and it can be done directly from the terminal of your server.
In this tutorial, you will learn how to Upgrade Ubuntu 24.04 to Ubuntu 25.04.
peppe8o ☛ How to Install Mealie on Raspberry PI: a Meal Planning and Managing Software
Last Updated on 11th May 2025 by peppe8o This tutorial will show you how to install Mealie on a Raspberry PI computer board with Docker. For this post, I’ve used my Raspberry PI 5 Model B board, but this should work with any Raspberry PI computer board with a CPU compatible with a 64-bit OS.