IBM Announces Powerhouse Linux Server
Quoting: IBM Announces Powerhouse Linux Server » Linux Magazine —
A new Linux server is now available from IBM, the LinuxONE Emperor 5, and it's going to turn heads. The new server makes use of the Telum II CPU with built-in AI acceleration, as well as the IBM Spyre PCIe accelerator cards to help power the AI capabilities of the new server.
According to the official IBM release statement, "Confidential computing, significant crypto bandwidth, NIST-standardized post quantum algorithms, and cutting-edge hardware security module make LinuxONE 5 a compelling solution for end-to-end protection of workloads and data. This advanced level of security can help clients prepare for existing and emerging threats such as harvest-now, decrypt-later attacks in the post-quantum age."
This new server has been engineered specifically to help address the cost, space, and energy challenges that surround AI, such that "organizations can reduce operational complexity and optimize their IT infrastructure by consolidating workloads across multiple servers onto a single high-capacity system."