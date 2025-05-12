news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on May 12, 2025



Quoting: I tried Linux Mint as a Windows fanboy and here's how it went —

If you clicked on this article hoping to see a Windows fanboy have a meltdown because he couldn't install Copilot on a Linux operating system, I'm very sorry. But, in all honesty, I really enjoyed my time with Linux Mint. Sure, some things were weird and different, but when I got comfy with it, I could honestly see it as my daily driver. When Windows 10 falls out of support, I think I'll use this instead of trying to crowbar Windows 11 onto it.