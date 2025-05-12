news
I started dual-booting NixOS alongside Windows, and I’m so glad I did
Dual-booting has its perks, especially when you’re running Windows and Linux side by side. If you're used to Windows, Linux might feel a bit limited at first, mainly because some apps just aren't available. But on the flip side, Linux has a ton of free software made specifically for open-source desktops, and the ecosystem’s only getting better.
I dual-boot NixOS with Windows. If you haven’t heard of it, NixOS is a Linux distro that runs on the Nix package manager. Unlike most Linux systems, where packages are dumped into a shared folder, NixOS keeps things clean and functional. Every package lives in its own unique, unchangeable path, which means dependencies don’t clash. It also has a bunch of other cool features that have made dual-booting way more fun for me.