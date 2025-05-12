news
Armbian Updates Add OMV Support, Boot Improvements, and Rockchip Optimizations
The Armbian development team has rolled out a series of notable updates this week, introducing enhancements across software usability, bootloader standardization, and hardware compatibility. One of the most significant additions is the integration of OpenMediaVault into the Armbian software installer.
OpenMediaVault is now available via the armbian-config interface, offering users an easy way to deploy a network-attached storage system on supported single-board computers. The integration simplifies what was previously a multi-step manual process into a guided installation within the Armbian ecosystem.