On the surface it was stuff like, I’m comfortable in the terminal, he was not. And I don’t freak out when I get a huge error. But also softer skills, like how I know what complex code looks like vs simple code (with AI coding, overly complex code will cause an agent to deadlock). Also, he tried including authentication in the earliest version (lol n00b).

For some people, those are merely road blocks. I’ve talked to a few people with zero technical background that are absolutely crushing it with code right now. It’s hard, but they have the drive to push through the hard parts. Sure, they’ve got their fair share of total flops, but they a strong will and push through.