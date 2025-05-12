Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations

Tux Machines

Do you waddle the waddle?

Other Sites

9to5Linux

IPFire 2.29 Core Update 194 Brings Linux Kernel 6.12.23 LTS and Other Updates

Coming a month after IPFire 2.29 Core Update 193, which introduced post-quantum cryptography support for IPsec tunnels, the IPFire 2.29 Core Update 194 release is powered by a newer kernel from the long-term supported Linux 6.12 LTS series, namely Linux 6.12.23, which brings various security and stability fixes.

Shotcut 25.05 Open-Source Video Editor Released with Alpha Strobe Video Filter

Shotcut 25.05 is here almost two and a half months after the Shotcut 25.03 release to introduce a new Alpha Strobe video filter, adjustable track headers width to the timeline, an item count to the playlist, a new ‘Add Generator’ option to the Timeline toolbar, and a new File > Rereun Filter Analysis function.

9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: May 11th, 2025

I want to thank everyone who sent us donations; your generosity is appreciated. I also want to thank all of you for your continued support by commenting, liking, sharing, and boosting the articles, following us on social media, and, last but not least, sending us feedback.

Flatpak 1.16.1 Linux App Sandboxing Framework Brings More Enhancements

Flatpak 1.16.1 brings various enhancements like the ability to allow a child account to update existing apps by default when using parental controls to ensure that security and bugfix updates can be installed. This change can be overridden by setting polkit policy rules for the org.freedesktop.Flatpak.override-parental-controls-update action.

KDE Frameworks 6.14 Revamps New Files Dialog, Expands KRunner Unit Conversion

KDE Frameworks 6.14 continues the monthly KDE Frameworks releases with some new features like support for some archaic units for KRunner, such as furlongs and rods, as well as a revamped New Files dialog for the Dolphin file manager and other KIO-based apps that includes the icon of the new file or folder.

LinuxGizmos.com

Raspberry Pi OS Update Finalizes Bookworm-Based Release Ahead of Debian Trixie

A new version of Raspberry Pi OS is now available, marking what is likely the final release based on Debian Bookworm before the upcoming transition to Debian Trixie later this year. The update introduces usability enhancements, bug fixes, and performance optimizations across the system.

Armbian Updates Add OMV Support, Boot Improvements, and Rockchip Optimizations

OpenMediaVault is now available via the armbian-config interface, offering users an easy way to deploy a network-attached storage system on supported single-board computers. The integration simplifies what was previously a multi-step manual process into a guided installation within the Armbian ecosystem.

Coin-Sized RA4M1-Zero Board Features 32-Bit RA4M1 MCU

The RA4M1-Zero is a compact development board based on Renesas’ 32-bit RA4M1 MCU. Running at 48 MHz with a built-in FPU, it features firmware encryption, secure boot, and a castellated design for easy integration into custom hardware.

(Updated) Milk-V Showcases Jupiter NX, a RISC-V-Based Alternative to Jetson Nano Modules

Milk-V has unveiled the Jupiter NX, a compact system-on-module built around the SpacemIT K1/M1 octa-core processor based on the RISC-V architecture. Designed as a drop-in alternative to the Jetson Nano, it offers broad compatibility with existing Nano baseboards, along with high performance and versatile connectivity options.

Raspberry Pi Connect Exits Beta with Version 2.5 Release

Raspberry Pi has officially ended the beta phase of Raspberry Pi Connect, its remote access platform for connecting to Raspberry Pi devices from anywhere. With the release of version 2.5, the service now includes major updates to connection management, significantly reducing data usage and improving responsiveness.

SiFive and Kinara Partner to Launch USB-Based X280 RISC-V Vector Development Board

SiFive and Kinara have announced a new partnership to offer developers direct access to the SiFive Intelligence X280 RISC-V vector processor through a compact USB-based enablement board. The HiFive Xara X280 board, based on Kinara’s Ara-2 processor, is designed to allow early-stage evaluation and development of RISC-V vector software, particularly for AI and machine learning workloads.

Internet Society

Bridging Tech and Policy: How Cat Easdon is Shaping the Future of Privacy and Security

Cat Easdon fell in love with computers as a child. She was captivated by how they worked, tinkering with both software and hardware until she confronted the foundational questions of trust, security, and privacy. These questions took on greater urgency after the 7/7 bombings in her hometown of London in 2005, which led to expanded surveillance in the name of security. Suddenly, the privacy risks she had been exploring felt very real. 

news

Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on May 12, 2025

graphical tool

 
 



Other Recent Tux Machines' Posts





 
Final Bookworm-Based Raspberry Pi OS Released Ahead of Debian Trixie

  
A new Raspberry Pi OS update is now available for download

 
Fedora and Red Hat People on RHEL, PHP, and Vim

  
3 new blog posts

 
today's howtos

  
a lot from ID Root

 
Linux 6.15-rc6

  
new RC is out

 
Summer Plans for Tux Machines [original]

  
How much hotter might it get by June?

 
Shotcut 25.05 Open-Source Video Editor Released with Alpha Strobe Video Filter

  
Shotcut 25.05 has been released today as the latest stable version of this open-source, cross-platform, and free video editing software for Linux, macOS, and Windows systems written in Qt and MLT.

 
KDE Plasma 6.3.5 Improves Support for Multi-Screen Setups, NVIDIA GPU Users

  
Today, the KDE Project released KDE Plasma 6.3.5 as the fifth and last maintenance update to the latest KDE Plasma 6.3 desktop environment series to address more bugs, crashes, and other issues.


  
 


 
I tried Linux Mint as a Windows fanboy and here's how it went

  
I say "properly" use Linux because I gave it a try around 2010

 
Kagi’s Orion Browser Linux Port Uses GTK4/libadwaita

  
I reported a few months back Kagi, the company behind the paid

 
Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations

  
This is free and open source software

 
Vine Linux is a Linux distribution with an integrated Japanese environment

  
Vine Linux is a compact and lightweight Japanese Linux distribution developed by Project Vine and many contributors

 
IBM Announces Powerhouse Linux Server

  
IBM has unleashed a seriously powerful Linux server with the LinuxONE Emperor 5

 
KIO Goodies

  
KIO (KDE Input/Output) is what allows KDE applications to transparently and asynchronously access files

 
Kdenlive 25.04.1 released

  
Kdenlive 25.04.1 is now available, containing several fixes and improvements

 
Armbian Updates Add OMV Support, Boot Improvements, and Rockchip Optimizations

  
The Armbian development team has rolled out a series of notable updates this week

 
'End of 10' offers hope and help to Windows 10 users who can't upgrade

  
Windows 10 support is ending

 
I found an independent Linux distro that's easy to install - and comes with everything I need

  
In a world filled with Linux distributions based on one of the big three

 
Inkscape 1.4.2 Adds Initial Support for Importing Vectornator / Linearity Curve Files

  
Inkscape 1.4.2 has been released today as the second maintenance update to the Inkscape 1.4 series of this open-source, cross-platform, and free SVG (Scalable Vector Graphics) editor for Linux, macOS, and Windows.

 
GNU/Linux, BSD, and Free Software Leftovers

  
today's leftovers

 
Open Hardware/Modding/Hacking/Revers-Engineering Leftovers

  
ESP32 and more

 
Programming Leftovers

  
Development picks

 
GNOME: Hidden Options, SafeEyes, and Outreachy

  
3 bits of news/views

 
I started dual-booting NixOS alongside Windows, and I’m so glad I did

  
NixOS is a Linux distro that runs on the Nix package manager

 
EasyOS Daedalus-series version 6.6.8 released

  
The previous release is 6.6.5, on March 30

 
IPFire 2.29 Core Update 194 Brings Linux Kernel 6.12.23 LTS and Other Updates

  
IPFire developer Michael Tremer released IPFire 2.29 Core Update 194 today as a new stable update to this open-source hardened Linux firewall distribution that primarily performs as a router and a firewall.

 
Render a Guitar Pro Score in Real Time

  
Tuxguitar is a quite powerful application written in a mixture of Java / C

 
Android Leftovers

  
These 10 Hidden Android Features Make Everyday Life Easier

 
book is a simple bookmark manager

  
book is a simple bookmark manager

 
Review: Bluefin 41

  
At the end of April I shared an opinion that one thing missing from the Linux ecosystem is automation

 
today's leftovers

  
only two for now, MagicaVoxel and more

 
Recent Videos About GNU/Linux and Related Topics

  
From Invidious

 
Plamo Linux 8.2

  
new release

 
Today in Techrights

  
Some of the latest articles

 
9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: May 11th, 2025

  
The 239th installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on May 11th, 2025.

 
5 Things I Do on Linux to Make It More Secure

  
Do you install a lot of different apps on your Linux computer

 
Kitty 0.42 Launches With Quick-Access Terminal

  
Kitty 0.42, a GPU-accelerated terminal emulator, brings a Quake-style quick-access terminal

 
Why I Prefer GNOME for My Linux Desktop

  
While other desktop environments like XFCE and Cinnamon exist

 
Flatpak 1.16.1 Linux App Sandboxing Framework Brings More Enhancements

  
Flatpak 1.16.1 was released today as the latest stable version of this popular Linux application sandboxing and distribution framework and the first maintenance update to the Flatpak 1.16 series.

 
Raspberry Pi Connect Exits Beta with Version 2.5 Release

  
Raspberry Pi has officially ended the beta phase of Raspberry Pi Connect

 
Free and Open Source Software

  
This is free and open source software

 
GNU/Linux and BSD Leftovers

  
mostly GNU/Linux

 
Programming/Development Leftovers

  
coding-related bits

 
Mozilla: Microsoft and Slop Problems

  
Mozilla leftovers

 
Barry Kauler's Updates on EasyOS Development (and More)

  
Barry Kauler posts

 
Retro/Open Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi, Sinclair C5, and More

  
Hardware leftovers

 
This Week in GNOME, GNOME Foundation Report, and Gtk Changes

  
GNOME updates

 
today's howtos

  
7 howtos for today

 
GNU Taler 1.0 released

  
Big GNU Taler news

 
5 Windows Features I Hope Linux Never Copies

  
You've probably heard that Linux distros lack a lot of Windows functionality

 
I Tried Installing Linux on a Surface Laptop, Here's How It Went

  
My Surface laptop finally started showing its age, and try as I might, there wasn’t much I could do to improve its performance

 
This Arch Linux Variant Takes a Unique Approach to Processes

  
Chances are, your Linux distro manages processes with systemd

 
Android Leftovers

  
Google just gave Chrome and Android a secret weapon against online scams

 
These Are My Top 6 Linux Distros for Running a Server

  
If you're new to servers—or Linux in general—don't worry

 
These 5 Distros Show How Customizable Linux Really Is

  
You might've heard that Linux can look like practically anything you want

 
Best Free and Open Source Software

  
This is free and open source software

 
Volumio is a music player operating system

  
Volumio is designed to be your Music Player OS

 
I found a minimal Linux distro that's fast and efficient for all experience levels

  
Xubuntu is built for speed and simplicity

 
Can't upgrade to Windows 11? This is the Linux distro alternative I recommend to most people

  
SDesk is a lightweight Linux distribution designed with a familiar interface

 
Clonezilla Live 3.2.1-28 Is Out Based on Ubuntu 25.04 and Linux Kernel 6.14

  
Clonezilla Live maintainer Steven Shiau released today Clonezilla Live 3.2.1-28 as the latest stable version of this partition and disk imaging/cloning tool based on Debian/Ubuntu.

 
Today in Techrights

  
Some of the latest articles

 
A Milestone and a Site Anniversary [original]

  
For the party next month we've gathered decorations and some booze

 
GNU/Linux Leftovers

  
kernel, software, and more

 
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software, Programming, and Standards

  
a mix of sharing-centric news

 
Oregon State University Open Source Lab's path to sustainability

  
update on funding crisis

 
Web Browsers: Raspberry Pi, Feeds, and Firefox

  
some WWW stories

 
HarmonyOS replacing Windows in China

  
more examples of this

 
BSD: FreeBSD 14.3 BETA2, BSDCan, and More

  
Some BSD news

 
today's howtos

  
loads of howtos for today

 
Open Hardware/Modding Leftovers

  
devices with Linux for the most part

 
Security Leftovers

  
Security related stories

 
Microsoft Transmits Malware to Computers, Media Blames the Victims

  
as usual

 
Debian Project Leader Wants to Tackle Dormant Packages

  
Debian Project Leader Andreas Tille has unveiled a plan to tackle dormant packages

 
New Planet GNOME and GNOME Foundation’s New Executive Director

  
after Executive Director quit

 
Kubernetes v1.33 and Kiwi TCMS 14.2

  
some releases

 
GNOME Replace Totem Video Player with Showtime

  
Roll credits on Totem, roll camera on Showtime — GNOME developers have officially cast a new video player in GNOME 49, out in September

 
today's leftovers

  
GNU/Linux and more

 
Programming Leftovers

  
Development related stuff

 
KDE Frameworks 6.14 Revamps New Files Dialog, Expands KRunner Unit Conversion

  
The KDE Project released KDE Frameworks 6.14 as the latest version of this collection of more than 70 add-on libraries to Qt, providing commonly needed functionality to KDE apps and the KDE Plasma desktop.

 
Games: Steam Deck, Bridge Constructor, and More

  
gaming picks from GamingOnLinux

 
System76 Refreshes Serval WS Linux Laptop with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 Ti GPU

  
Linux hardware vendor System76 announced today a refreshed version of its Serval WS laptop featuring important upgrades for engineering and gaming.

 
The FreeBSD Foundation has been powering your devices for 25 years (and you probably didn't know it)

  
When we think about computer operating systems, we tend to think about relatively modern versions—after all

 
Android Leftovers

  
Google Maps lets you customize your car icon on Android Auto and CarPlay – how to do it

 
5 lightweight operating systems you can use for your next home server

  
Server-rated rigs with dual processors, multiple ECC memory sticks

 
‘End of 10’ Campaign Highlights Benefits of Linux Transition

  
With Windows 10's end near, Endof10.org advocates for Linux adoption

 
KDE Frameworks 6.14.0

  
KDE today announces the release of KDE Frameworks 6.14.0

 
Removal of Deepin Desktop from openSUSE due to Packaging Policy Violation

  
The Deepin desktop environment (DDE) is part of the Deepin Linux distribution

 
7 Reasons Fedora Might Be a Better Windows Replacement Than Linux Mint

  
Looking to ditch Windows and jump into the world of Linux

 
Free and Open Source Software

  
This is free and open source software

 
This Week in Plasma: inhibit sleep while transferring files

  
Every week we cover the highlights of what’s happening in the world of KDE Plasma and its associated apps like Discover

 
How to optimize WINE-run KompoZer on HD screens in Linux

  
This seems to be the artifact of high DPI display resolution, as I've scaled my display in Kubuntu 22.04 on my Slimbook Titan laptop

 
Stable kernels: Linux 6.14.6, Linux 6.12.28, Linux 6.6.90, Linux 6.1.138 and Linux 5.15.182

  
I'm announcing the release of the 6.14.6 kernel

 
Today in Techrights

  
Some of the latest articles