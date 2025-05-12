Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations

news
MyGrub-Editor - GRUB configuration tool for PCLinuxOS - LinuxLinks
MyGrub-Editor is one of two graphical tools that customize GRUB in PCLinuxOS.
libpeer is a portable WebRTC library for IoT/embedded devices - LinuxLinks
libpeer is a WebRTC implementation written in C, developed with BSD socket.
The library aims to integrate IoT/Embedded device video/audio streaming with WebRTC, such as the ESP32 and Raspberry Pi.
Typhoon is an elegant weather program - LinuxLinks
Linux has a good range of weather based apps, both GUI and terminal-based.
Typhoon is billed as a beautiful weather application. It provides real-time weather updates and forecasts in a highly configurable and colorful widget inspired by the Metro interface in Windows 8.
VersaTiles - generate, process, store, serve, and render map tiles - LinuxLinks
VersaTiles is an ecosystem for generating, processing, storing, serving and rendering map tiles.
It provides a open, modular and high-performance alternative to proprietary solutions, offering full control over the map data pipeline. It enables developers and organizations to self-host and serve map tiles without relying on commercial providers.
