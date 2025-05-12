news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on May 12, 2025



Quoting: I found an independent Linux distro that's easy to install - and comes with everything I need | ZDNET —

Debian, Fedora, and Arch: the big three distributions on which nearly all other flavors of Linux are based. You can throw a rock into an ocean of distributions and be certain you'll hit an operating system based on one of those.

I'm not saying that's a bad thing. In fact, if I were going to build my own Linux distribution, you can be sure I would base it on Ubuntu or Fedora. Why? Because having an operating system with such a rock-solid, reliable base puts you on sure footing from the jump.

But that's not to say creating an independent distribution is a bad thing. Independent distributions serve some very important purposes. First, they bring about important innovations. They also prove just how much can be done with Linux. Finally, they bring even more choice to the Linux landscape.