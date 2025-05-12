news
Open Hardware/Modding/Hacking/Revers-Engineering Leftovers
-
CNX Software ☛ ThinkNode M2 ESP32-S3-based Meshtastic handset features 1.3-inch OLED display, 1,000 mAh battery
Elecrow ThinkNode M2 is yet another Meshtastic handset for off-grid messaging and GPS coordinate sharing based on an ESP32-S3 module providing Bluetooth connectivity to a smartphone, and a Semtech SX1262 LoRa transceiver for low-power long-range wireless connectivity. It’s an evolution of the ThinkNode-M1, itself similar to the LILYGO T-Echo, based on a Nordic Semi nRF52840 Bluetooth module and SX1262 LoRa transceiver with an external antenna housed in a 3D printed enclosure.
-
Hackaday ☛ Learn 15 Print-in-Place Mechanisms In 15 Minutes
3D printed in-place mechanisms and flexures, such as living hinges, are really neat when you can get them to print correctly. But how do you actually do that? YouTuber [Slant 3D] is here with a helpful video demonstrating the different kinds of springs and hinges (Video, embedded below) that can be printed reliably, and discusses some common pitfalls and areas to concentrate upon.
-
Jeff Geerling ☛ Radxa Orion O6 brings Arm to the midrange PC
I had to use a USB Ethernet adapter, since there are very few drivers for Windows on Arm Video output would freeze when I tried using my JetKVM for remote control (this didn't happen under Linux)
-
Ken Shirriff ☛ Reverse engineering the 386 processor's prefetch queue circuitry
In 1985, Intel introduced the groundbreaking 386 processor, the first 32-bit processor in the x86 architecture. To improve performance, the 386 has a 16-byte instruction prefetch queue. The purpose of the prefetch queue is to fetch instructions from memory before they are needed, so the processor usually doesn't need to wait on memory while executing instructions. Instruction prefetching takes advantage of times when the processor is "thinking" and the memory bus would otherwise be unused.