news
IPFire 2.29 Core Update 194 Brings Linux Kernel 6.12.23 LTS and Other Updates
Coming a month after IPFire 2.29 Core Update 193, which introduced post-quantum cryptography support for IPsec tunnels, the IPFire 2.29 Core Update 194 release is powered by a newer kernel from the long-term supported Linux 6.12 LTS series, namely Linux 6.12.23, which brings various security and stability fixes.
Apart from the kernel bump, IPFire 2.29 Core Update 194 also brings an important update for the Pakfire page that makes the controls tidier and clearer, improves the IPsec host certificate renewal process to correctly update any internal files, and replaces the libidn library with libidn2 across the entire distribution.