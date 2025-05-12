news
GNOME: Hidden Options, SafeEyes, and Outreachy
Ubuntu Handbook ☛ Configure Hidden Options for Built-in Break Reminders in GNOME 48+
GNOME 48, the default desktop for Ubuntu 25.04 & Fedora 42, introduced built-in break reminders support to protect your eyes from eye strain. The Settings (aka GNOME Control Center) however offers only few configure options for it. For those who like this feature, there are more configure options about it, though hidden by default.
Ubuntu Handbook ☛ SafeEyes – GNOME Break Reminder Similar App for All GNU/Linux Desktop
GNOME 48 introduced “Wellbeing” settings panel, allowing to monitor and limit screen time usage. It also has Break Reminders options that can remind user to take a break in given time interval.
Felipe Borges: GNOME is Sponsoring an Outreachy Internship Project for GNOME Crosswords!
We are excited to announce that the GNOME Foundation is sponsoring an Outreachy internship project for the June 2025 to August 2025 internship round!
Outreachy provides internships to people subject to systemic bias and impacted by underrepresentation in the technical industry where they are living.
The intern will work with mentors Jonathan Blandford, Federico Mena Quintero, and Tanmay Patil on the project Add Wordlist Scoring to the GNOME Crosswords Editor.
The internâ€™s blog will soon be added to Planet GNOME, where you can follow their project updates and learn more about them. Stay tuned!