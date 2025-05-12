news
I Wish I'd Found This Hidden KDE Plasma Feature Sooner
Are you running Kubuntu Linux or another distro that uses the KDE Plasma desktop environment? Then you're missing out if you aren't taking advantage of a little search bar called KRunner.
KDE Plasma is well known as a productivity and power user-friendly desktop environment for Linux distros and FreeBSD. I've been using it regularly for years. In fact, right now I'm daily-driving two different versions of Plasma on both my Kubuntu Focus laptop and my desktop computer running Garuda. That's how I ended up discovering KRunner and using it to optimize my daily workflow.