EasyOS Daedalus-series version 6.6.8 released

Testing Easy Daedalus 6.6.8, I started Chromium from a terminal, and observed an error message, that 'findmnt' is missing. Chromium runs /etc/chromium.d/dev-shm, which needs 'findmnt'.

Chromium still works, but anyway, would be good to put in that utility. So it will be in the next release of both Scarthgap and Daedalus.