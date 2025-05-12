news
EasyOS Daedalus-series version 6.6.8 released
The previous release is 6.6.5, on March 30:
- EasyOS Daedalus-series version 6.6.5 released — March 30, 2025
New findmnt utility from util-linux
Testing Easy Daedalus 6.6.8, I started Chromium from a terminal, and observed an error message, that 'findmnt' is missing. Chromium runs /etc/chromium.d/dev-shm, which needs 'findmnt'.
Chromium still works, but anyway, would be good to put in that utility. So it will be in the next release of both Scarthgap and Daedalus.
A lot of "water under the bridge" since then; releases of Kirkstone-series and Scarthgap-series has happened. Both of these are built with packages compiled in OpenEmbedded, Kirkstone being older and retired except still getting the occasional maintenance release. Scarthgap is current, and was my recommended choice for newcomers, until recently; The Daedalus-series is built with packages from Debian/Devuan Bookworm/Daedalus, hence has access to the very large package repository. Users have expressed a preference for the larger repository.
Also new: