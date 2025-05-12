Review: Bluefin 41

Tux Machines

Shotcut 25.05 Open-Source Video Editor Released with Alpha Strobe Video Filter

Shotcut 25.05 is here almost two and a half months after the Shotcut 25.03 release to introduce a new Alpha Strobe video filter, adjustable track headers width to the timeline, an item count to the playlist, a new ‘Add Generator’ option to the Timeline toolbar, and a new File > Rereun Filter Analysis function.

9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: May 11th, 2025

I want to thank everyone who sent us donations; your generosity is appreciated. I also want to thank all of you for your continued support by commenting, liking, sharing, and boosting the articles, following us on social media, and, last but not least, sending us feedback.

Flatpak 1.16.1 Linux App Sandboxing Framework Brings More Enhancements

Flatpak 1.16.1 brings various enhancements like the ability to allow a child account to update existing apps by default when using parental controls to ensure that security and bugfix updates can be installed. This change can be overridden by setting polkit policy rules for the org.freedesktop.Flatpak.override-parental-controls-update action.

KDE Frameworks 6.14 Revamps New Files Dialog, Expands KRunner Unit Conversion

KDE Frameworks 6.14 continues the monthly KDE Frameworks releases with some new features like support for some archaic units for KRunner, such as furlongs and rods, as well as a revamped New Files dialog for the Dolphin file manager and other KIO-based apps that includes the icon of the new file or folder.

LinuxGizmos.com

Coin-Sized RA4M1-Zero Board Features 32-Bit RA4M1 MCU

The RA4M1-Zero is a compact development board based on Renesas’ 32-bit RA4M1 MCU. Running at 48 MHz with a built-in FPU, it features firmware encryption, secure boot, and a castellated design for easy integration into custom hardware.

Milk-V Showcases Jupiter NX, a RISC-V-Based Alternative to Jetson Nano Modules

Milk-V has unveiled the Jupiter NX, a compact system-on-module built around the SpacemIT K1/M1 octa-core processor based on the RISC-V architecture. Designed as a drop-in alternative to the Jetson Nano, it offers broad compatibility with existing Nano baseboards, along with high performance and versatile connectivity options.

Raspberry Pi Connect Exits Beta with Version 2.5 Release

Raspberry Pi has officially ended the beta phase of Raspberry Pi Connect, its remote access platform for connecting to Raspberry Pi devices from anywhere. With the release of version 2.5, the service now includes major updates to connection management, significantly reducing data usage and improving responsiveness.

SiFive and Kinara Partner to Launch USB-Based X280 RISC-V Vector Development Board

SiFive and Kinara have announced a new partnership to offer developers direct access to the SiFive Intelligence X280 RISC-V vector processor through a compact USB-based enablement board. The HiFive Xara X280 board, based on Kinara’s Ara-2 processor, is designed to allow early-stage evaluation and development of RISC-V vector software, particularly for AI and machine learning workloads.

Review: Bluefin 41

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on May 12, 2025

Quoting: DistroWatch.com: Put the fun back into computing. Use Linux, BSD. —

I'd like to state, right at the beginning of my concluding thoughts, that Bluefin offered a functional desktop distribution. While the performance wasn't good in VirtualBox, the distribution was able to work well on my laptop. The distribution installed properly, was able to get on-line, play media files, and fetch software from multiple large repositories of software. On the whole, it was a pretty functional experience, similar to running Fedora Workstation with third-party repositories enabled.

I had two main issues with Bluefin during my trial. The first was that Bluefin doesn't offer a live desktop experience for testing hardware compatibility. This becomes a greater problem when we find Anaconda doesn't have its usual network module, which makes it hard to confirm whether Bluefin will work with our network card without completing a full install. Most distributions offer a live desktop experience or some way to set up a network during the install process and it concerned me Bluefin makes users take a leap of faith when installing. Especially since Bluefin also makes users pick an ISO file best suited to their hardware, which brings me to my second issue....

Bluefin consistently does the opposite of what it advertises on its website. The project's website states: "We remove choice paralysis for users by presenting one well curated Flathub store, Homebrew, and minimize the use of system packaging." The project then begins by asking users to select their CPU architecture and video card brand, without any trace of humour or appreciation of the irony that to even download the distribution we need to make more choices than some other distributions offer.

The distribution then reveals it has seven package managers (DNF, Flatpak, System Update, GNOME Software, Warehouse, Brew, and ujust) of various degrees of usefulness and functionality, plus BoxBuddy. That's a total of eight tools for fetching and maintaining software on a distribution which claims to remove choice and streamline software management! The distribution's website also claims to automate updates, but Brew, Flatpak, and the base system all required manual interaction to perform updates. Every time I checked one of these software managers there were updates waiting for me, demonstrating updates were not being fetched automatically as they became available.

Basically, it looks like the developers took Fedora Silverblue, piled multiple additional driver options and software managers on top of it, and then released the result with the mission statement of streamlining package management. The Bluefin website says this distribution seeks to act more like a consumer device than traditional desktop distributions, but it does the opposite, adding on more options and tools for us to navigate and manage. I would have had a more streamlined experience just sticking with upstream's Silverblue edition. It's not a good sign which a project is further away from its goal than the distribution upon which it is based.

Render a Guitar Pro Score in Real Time
Tuxguitar is a quite powerful application written in a mixture of Java / C
These 10 Hidden Android Features Make Everyday Life Easier
At the end of April I shared an opinion that one thing missing from the Linux ecosystem is automation
only two for now, MagicaVoxel and more
Plamo Linux 8.2
5 Things I Do on Linux to Make It More Secure
Kitty 0.42 Launches With Quick-Access Terminal
Kitty 0.42, a GPU-accelerated terminal emulator, brings a Quake-style quick-access terminal
Why I Prefer GNOME for My Linux Desktop
5 Windows Features I Hope Linux Never Copies
I Tried Installing Linux on a Surface Laptop, Here's How It Went
This Arch Linux Variant Takes a Unique Approach to Processes
These Are My Top 6 Linux Distros for Running a Server
These 5 Distros Show How Customizable Linux Really Is
Volumio is a music player operating system
I found a minimal Linux distro that's fast and efficient for all experience levels
Can't upgrade to Windows 11? This is the Linux distro alternative I recommend to most people
Clonezilla Live 3.2.1-28 Is Out Based on Ubuntu 25.04 and Linux Kernel 6.14
Clonezilla Live maintainer Steven Shiau released today Clonezilla Live 3.2.1-28 as the latest stable version of this partition and disk imaging/cloning tool based on Debian/Ubuntu.
A Milestone and a Site Anniversary [original]
Oregon State University Open Source Lab's path to sustainability
HarmonyOS replacing Windows in China
Microsoft Transmits Malware to Computers, Media Blames the Victims
Debian Project Leader Wants to Tackle Dormant Packages
New Planet GNOME and GNOME Foundation’s New Executive Director
Kubernetes v1.33 and Kiwi TCMS 14.2
GNOME Replace Totem Video Player with Showtime
System76 Refreshes Serval WS Linux Laptop with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 Ti GPU
The FreeBSD Foundation has been powering your devices for 25 years (and you probably didn't know it)
5 lightweight operating systems you can use for your next home server
‘End of 10’ Campaign Highlights Benefits of Linux Transition
KDE Frameworks 6.14.0
Removal of Deepin Desktop from openSUSE due to Packaging Policy Violation
7 Reasons Fedora Might Be a Better Windows Replacement Than Linux Mint
This Week in Plasma: inhibit sleep while transferring files
How to optimize WINE-run KompoZer on HD screens in Linux
Stable kernels: Linux 6.14.6, Linux 6.12.28, Linux 6.6.90, Linux 6.1.138 and Linux 5.15.182
