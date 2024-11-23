today's leftovers
Distributions and Operating Systems
-
Barry Kauler ☛ Enhanced flip out of container
I posted recently about running Easy Daedalus in a container:
- Run Easy Daedalus in a container in Scarthgap — November 19,
Alfons has tested it and reported success with apps installed in the Daedalus container.
He has made a request, that the clipboard contents be transferred between the main desktop and the container desktop. Yes, it is doable, but first I have to setup some infrastructure.
-
Canonical/Ubuntu Family
-
Naman Sood ☛ You can turn off the Ubuntu Server ads – Prose
The bad news is that Ubuntu ships with ads on login: [...]
-
-
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software
-
Web Browsers/Web Servers
-
Nathan Knowler ☛ I’m switching back to Arc Browser (for now)
I adopted Arc Browser as soon as I could get my hands on an invite. It was definitely weird at first, but it had what I considered the holy grail of features in a web browser: separate profiles with their own spaces all in the same window. I cannot stress how helpful that has been for my workflow and it’s something I was searching for long before I started using Arc.
-
Chromium
-
France24 ☛ US prosecutors have demanded the breakup of Google. What happens next?
The chips are down. In the biggest antitrust trial of this century, US federal prosecutors have filed their demands for Google, including for the tech giant to sell its ubiquitous Chrome browser. It comes after the judge Amit Mehta ruled in August that Surveillance Giant Google had maintained an illegal monopoly in online search. Why would selling Chrome be a big deal, what other demands is the Department of Justice making, and how might all this change the internet? Find out in this edition of Tech 24.
-
JURIST ☛ US DOJ seeks court order forcing Surveillance Giant Google to sell Chrome browser
The US Department of Justice (DOJ) and a coalition of US states filed a motion on Wednesday seeking to compel Surveillance Giant Google to divest its Chrome web browser. The DOJ argued that Google’s control over Chrome has significantly bolstered its monopolistic position in the search market.
-
Vox ☛ Google Chrome and antitrust: Will a new owner solve the browser’s privacy problems?
The Department of Justice asked a judge this week to break up Google. Chrome? Sell it off. Android? Same. Paying other companies to make Google Search the default? Cut that out.
If the DOJ gets everything it wants, the entire technology industry would tilt on its axis. The internet, as we know it, would change.
Which got me thinking: There are a lot of Google services that are hard to quit, especially Google’s ubiquitous search and, if you’re not an iPhone person, Android phones as your default option. But Chrome? It’s historically bad at privacy, and it’s hardly the best browser.
-
-
-
GNU Projects
-
GNU ☛ parallel @ Savannah: GNU Parallel 20241122 ('Ahoo Daryaei') released
GNU Parallel 20241122 ('Ahoo Daryaei') has been released. It is available for download at: lbry://@GnuParallel:4
-
-
Openness/Sharing/Collaboration
-
Open Access/Content
-
David Revoy ☛ New Comic book: La BD de l'Avent, Le Lombard publishing. - David Revoy
As you can imagine, I've negotiated with the publisher to release my story under a Creative Commons Attribution licence (CC-By), so that I can share it with you, make it part of free culture, and open it up to translation. However, we did agree on one exception to my release: it must be after the book has been released in stores, and I think it's very fair to give this first publication exclusivity to the company that fully financed the making of this story.
-
-
-