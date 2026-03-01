news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Mar 01, 2026



Quoting: FLOPPINUX - embedded Linux on a single floppy - LinuxLinks —

FLOPPINUX is a complete Linux distribution that fits on a single 1.44MB floppy disk. Think of it as Linux From Scratch but for making single floppy distribution. It boots directly into a working Linux terminal with persistent storage and essential tools.

This is a fully functional Linux distribution designed to run on minimal hardware. It supports all 32-bit x86 CPUs since Intel 486DX and requires only 20MB of RAM. It’s designed for reviving old hardware, embedded systems, or educational purposes.