posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Mar 01, 2026



Quoting: 6 habits that finally stopped me from breaking Linux —

If you have used Linux on your desktop for any length of time, you know the dance: Tweak something small, tweak something slightly less small, run updates with the confidence of someone who has learned absolutely nothing from past mistakes, reboot, and stare.

For a long stretch, this was just… my life.

My Debian-based systems were technically stable. Rock solid, even. The weak link was the human in the chair, casually poking at config files at midnight as if nothing bad had ever happened before. I was not dealing with catastrophic breakage every week, but there was a steady low-grade friction that never quite went away. Eventually, I got tired of being surprised by my own computer.

So I stopped looking for magical fixes and started changing a few very small habits. Nothing heroic. Nothing that requires compiling your own kernel while chanting in the dark. Just calmer patterns that quietly made Linux feel a lot less fragile. These are the ones that finally stuck.