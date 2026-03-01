news
AerynOS 2026.02 Released with GNOME 49.4, KDE Plasma 6.6, and COSMIC 1.0.8
Powered by the long-term supported Linux 6.18.15 LTS kernel, AerynOS 2026.02 ships with the latest GNOME 49.4 desktop environment by default on the live ISO, but it also includes support for the latest KDE Plasma 6.6 desktop environment, which is accompanied by KDE Frameworks to 6.23 and KDE Gear 25.12.2.
One thing to mention about the KDE Plasma 6.6 addition is that AerynOS has adopted its new Plasma Login Manager as the default login manager when installing the distribution with the KDE Plasma desktop environment using the Lichen installer. SDDM is still available as a backup alternative.