news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Feb 22, 2026



Quoting: KDE Plasma 6.7.0 will make managing your printers a lot easier —

Back when I took the plunge and tried my very first immutable operating system, I wasn't sure what the fuss was about. My OS of choice was Fedora Silverblue, and on the surface, I didn't really see the point of immutability. All I really saw was an inability to install things via the console, a layering system people told me not to use because it'd 'defeat the purpose' and that's about it.

Well, that was six months ago, and I've since made my FOSS nest in Fedora Kinoite, the atomic, immutable version of Fedora KDE Plasma. And not only do I now 'get' the whole immutable system idea, but I honestly think people should give it a shot at least once during their distro hops.