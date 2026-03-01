Three Talks by Richard Stallman This Month: Risch-Rotkreuz, Rapperswil, Then Bern

Talk in Rapperswil, Switzerland, March 9th, 2026

Location: Ostschweizer Fachhochschule campus

in Rapperswil-Jona (Oberseestrasse 10, 8640 Rapperswil).

Suurstoffi 1, CH-6343 Rotkreuz, Room: AUDI MAX

Title: Free/Libre Software And Our Freedom: Our shield against many digital injustices

An explanation of the issues of free vs nonfree software, and the many concrete injustices that are frequently imposed on users by nonfree software and by and "services" that invite you to confide your own computing to someone else's computer.

Time: March 9th at 17:00

As usual, the event will have around an hour of presentation and around an hour of Q&A.