Three Talks by Richard Stallman This Month: Risch-Rotkreuz, Rapperswil, Then Bern
As noted in the sister site an hour ago and last night, RMS will be trawling through central Europe to deliver several talks in English. His next pair of talks:
Talk in Rapperswil, Switzerland, March 9th, 2026
Location: Ostschweizer Fachhochschule campus
in Rapperswil-Jona (Oberseestrasse 10, 8640 Rapperswil).
Title: Free/Libre Software And Our Freedom: Our shield against many digital injustices
An explanation of the issues of free vs nonfree software, and the many concrete injustices that are frequently imposed on users by nonfree software and by and "services" that invite you to confide your own computing to someone else's computer.
Time: March 9th at 17:00
As usual, the event will have around an hour of presentation and around an hour of Q&A.
Talk in Rotkreuz, Switzerland, March 6th, 2026
Location: Lucerne School of Computer Science and Information Technology
Suurstoffi 1, CH-6343 Rotkreuz, Room: AUDI MAX
Title: Free/Libre software and freedom in the digital society.
An explanation of the issues of justice and injustice in the way software and computing facilities are made available to users, and what the Free Software Movement is doing about the injustices.
Time: March 6 at 17:00
As usual, the event will have around an hour of presentation and around an hour of Q&A.
"The School of Computer Science and Information Technology was established in 2016," this page says, in relation to a relatively young university. It could benefit from association with RMS, like other CS schools did.
Swiss readers of ours might want to attend. █
